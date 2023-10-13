Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New fire stations to curb increase in fires – Benn

Oct 13, 2023 News

GFS 66th anniversary…

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Thursday listed the construction of additional fire stations among initiatives which can curb a recent increase of fires in Guyana.

During his brief remarks at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) 66th anniversary ceremony at the, Benn emphasized the need for a re-evaluation of the GFS, stating that continuous improvement of the unit is necessary. He said that efforts are being made to retool the service including building new fire stations and expanding the services of the fire department.

The minister highlighted the challenges faced in fire prevention including maliciously set fires. He stressed the need for the GFS to adapt to new challenges and changes in the economy, which require greater engagement and understanding in fire prevention.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service march as part of the unit’s 66th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service march as part of the unit’s 66th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham pointed to the importance of the GFS’s readiness to respond to emergencies and the strength of its Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). He mentioned the challenges faced by firefighters, such as grass fires which he attributed to climate change, the fire chief advised the public to take extreme caution when lighting fires in open spaces and to also supervise waste disposal.

Wickham stressed the need for the maintenance of water sources, drains, and reservoirs for firefighting purposes. He underlined too, the challenges faced by firefighters due to terrain in remote areas, but assured that the GFS would respond and provide the necessary services required.

Minister Robeson Benn at the event on Thursday.

Minister Robeson Benn at the event on Thursday.

In the national budget this year, the GFS received $545 million to advance works on critical facilities as well as $489 million for the procurement of several pieces of equipment for firefighting purposes including water bowsers.

The budgetary allocation also catered for fire tenders and installation of a further 148 fire hydrants as well as for the training of fire officers.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

RING FENCING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN 10% ROYALTY

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup starts October 15 with ten clubs battling for glory

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup starts October 15 with ten clubs battling...

Oct 13, 2023

– Over three million dollars in cash on offer Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup will kick off on October 15 with ten top senior men’s clubs vying...
Read More
Australia staring at shock World Cup exit after latest humiliation

Australia staring at shock World Cup exit after...

Oct 13, 2023

GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

Oct 13, 2023

Kit Nascimento looks at a game-changing blueprint to revive rugby in Guyana 

Kit Nascimento looks at a game-changing blueprint...

Oct 13, 2023

Berbice Cricket Board Launches Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Inter Club Under15 Tournament

Berbice Cricket Board Launches Dr. Amarnauth...

Oct 13, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket2 crossover quarter final fixtures released

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction...

Oct 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]