New fire stations to curb increase in fires – Benn

GFS 66th anniversary…

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Thursday listed the construction of additional fire stations among initiatives which can curb a recent increase of fires in Guyana.

During his brief remarks at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) 66th anniversary ceremony at the, Benn emphasized the need for a re-evaluation of the GFS, stating that continuous improvement of the unit is necessary. He said that efforts are being made to retool the service including building new fire stations and expanding the services of the fire department.

The minister highlighted the challenges faced in fire prevention including maliciously set fires. He stressed the need for the GFS to adapt to new challenges and changes in the economy, which require greater engagement and understanding in fire prevention.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham pointed to the importance of the GFS’s readiness to respond to emergencies and the strength of its Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). He mentioned the challenges faced by firefighters, such as grass fires which he attributed to climate change, the fire chief advised the public to take extreme caution when lighting fires in open spaces and to also supervise waste disposal.

Wickham stressed the need for the maintenance of water sources, drains, and reservoirs for firefighting purposes. He underlined too, the challenges faced by firefighters due to terrain in remote areas, but assured that the GFS would respond and provide the necessary services required.

In the national budget this year, the GFS received $545 million to advance works on critical facilities as well as $489 million for the procurement of several pieces of equipment for firefighting purposes including water bowsers.

The budgetary allocation also catered for fire tenders and installation of a further 148 fire hydrants as well as for the training of fire officers.