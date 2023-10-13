Missing toddler found dead in Kamarang River

Kaieteur News – The lifeless body of a one-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday afternoon at Top Side Paruima Falls, Region Seven during a family outing was found some five hours after floating in the Kamarang River.

Dead is Romeil Delgado of Paruima Village, Upper Mazaruni Village. According to information reaching police detectives, the little boy went missing sometime around 18:00hrs Wednesday. It was reported by the child’s mother Yasmin Delgado, 21, that about 13:40 hrs on Wednesday she, her boyfriend, her brother along with five small children, including little Delgado went to the Kamarang River to bathe.

She stated that while there, she had told her brother to watch over her son, leaving him lying on the sand at the river edge while she went to check on her two-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in a hammock about some 50 feet away. The young woman reported that when she returned to the riverside about five minutes later to check on her son, when she discovered that he was missing from the landing.

She said she asked about the child’s whereabouts from her brother, who told her he did not see him. She then asked her boyfriend if he had seen the little boy, but he too did not see him. She immediately raised an alarm and neighbours came out to assist in making checks around the area. Police said the matter was reported to them at about 18:20 hrs that day. According to the report, at around 23:50hrs on Wednesday the toddler’s body was found and recovered from the Kamarang River at ‘Top Side’ Paruima Falls by Brian Chambers, a 51-year-old farmer and member of the Paruima Community Policing Group.

Police said, the boy’s body was seen and examined by a nurse who observed a piece of his private parts missing and suspected to have been bitten by a crab or fish. No other marks of violence were seen on the body. His body was taken to the Paruima Health Post and is awaiting a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.