Labourer gets two years for vandalising property

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old labourer on Wednesday pled guilty to the charge of malicious damage to property committed on Egerton Baptise when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.
The incident occurred on Sunday.
Shameer Juman of 13th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara pleaded guilty and was sentenced two years imprisonment.
