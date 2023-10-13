Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jagdeo says he didn’t know court marshals were looking him

Oct 13, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

 After eight failed attempts to serve lawsuits

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday that he did not know that court marshals were looking for him to serve court documents in relation to a libel suit filed by former Auditor General (AG), Anand Goolsarran.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo

The response comes days after Goolsarran told members of the media that he made eight unsuccessful attempts  to serve  the document on Jagdeo.  The former auditor general said that after the matter was filed on September 22, 2023, he visited Jagdeo’s offices and home on several occasions accompanied by a court marshal but was unable to serve the document.

He recalled that specifically on September 25, 2023 he attempted to serve the writ on Jagdeo at Freedom House around 9:30 a.m. but they were told that he was not there. The duo then visited the Office of the President where they were informed that the Vice President was not there.

On September 27, 2023, Goolsarran said again he and a Court Marshal returned to Freedom House with the intention of serving Jagdeo but he was not there. The duo also visited Jagdeo’s Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home and was told he was asleep and could not be disturbed. On September 29, 2023 at 1:30pm, Goolsarran and the Court Marshal visited Freedom House where they were told that he was not there. Thereafter, they visited the Office of the President where a guard on duty contacted Jagdeo’s secretary. The marshall spoke with the secretary, who enquired whether the visit was in relation to the “Goolsarran matter.”

Former Auditor General, Anand Goolsarran

The marshal made it clear that she was not in a position to discuss the matter and it was then that the secretary told the marshal that Jagdeo was not at the office. However, at the press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo refuted the claims. He instead accused Goolsarran’s lawyer, Khemraj Ramjattan of lying and making false claims for publicity.

“I see Stabroek News has been carrying the stories. But he [Ramjattan] is a  vile person, he is prone to lying… He told [Anil] Nandlall this morning, that he came to Freedoom House and they  tried to serve me and I send down a message … I didn’t even  know the marshal was here… it’s all a bunch a lies,” the VP said.

He continued: “I wouldn’t know … I read it in the Stabroek News that he said its eight times they tried to serve… I don’t know anything about it but I’m in the public domain, I’m here, I linger everywhere; people know my schedule it is in the public. I was in Linden, they could have come and seen me in the public or drop it off by the Attorney General.”

Jagdeo said too that he is not afraid of being sued by the former Auditor General because he will defend the statement. “My Lawyer urged them to file this, because I can defend it. He [Goolsarran] asked for an apology… I have the letter he sent but I refused, I said no ‘you sue me’ so why would I be hiding from that. All now, if they can’t serve me; all they need to do is drop it off by the Attorney General’s Department and I’ll consider it being served. Just give it to him,” the VP added.

According to Court documents seen by Kaieteur News, Goolsarran is seeking $30 million for defamatory statements made against him by the VP at a press conference held at the People’s Progressive Party Headquarters at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown on 23 March, 2023 and during a public rally held at Port Mourant, on March 26, 2023.

According to the court document, at a press conference on 23 March, 2023 Jagdeo made statements which were aimed at tarnishing Goolsarran’s good name. The Vice President said that Goolsarran served as Auditor General for most of the ten-year period where no audited accounts for the country were present pre-1992.

Goolsarran believes that Jagdeo knew and intended to utter the words. As a result of the Vice President’s utterances, the former AG is seeking a permanent injunction restraining Jagdeo from repeating the defamatory statements or printing, publishing or causing to be printed the said statements or similar defamatory statements.

Goolsarran is also seeking exemplary and aggravated damages; interest on all damages awarded pursuant to Section 12 of the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act Cap: 6:02.

The Blunt of the Day

