Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – In celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, the High Commission of Canada has maintained its tradition by naming Ms. Tatiana Norton as the High Commissioner for the Day.
Ms. Norton, a 20-year-old Civil Engineering student at the University of Guyana, had the opportunity to see the wide range of responsibilities and activities that a High Commissioner would undertake on a given day and get an insight into the work that the High Commission is doing in Guyana.
As part of her agenda, a networking lunch was also held in her honour that included University of Guyana Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martins, UN Resident Coordinator, Yeşim Oruç and British High Commissioner, Jane Miller.
