GTU calls for arbitration to get higher salaries for teachers

Kaieteur News – Dissatisfied that it has not been able to engage the government on the collective bargaining process for salary increases for teachers, the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) on Thursday wrote the Chief Labour Officer requesting the start of the arbitration process to resolve the issue.

Financial talks on salary increases for teachers between the GTU and the government broke down earlier this year and this resulted in the initiation of the conciliation process.

According to a letter dated October 12, 2023 and penned to Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, the GTU said that all matters relating to teacher’s welfare which were discussed between the Ministry of Education and the union have been “non-financial.”

The union said that Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has stated clearly on numerous occasions that “financial matters are dealt with by the Office of the President and not by the Ministry of Education.”

The GTU said “in no uncertain terms” it has failed to engage the Office of the President on financial matters, specifically salary increase. As such the union demanded that Stage 4 of the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes procedure be activated.

In its letter to Deonarine, the GTU called for an arbitrator be identified and be mutually agreed to by both parties so that the process can commence.

As the new school term commenced recently, teachers across the country carried out a sick-out as part of their efforts to force the government to start negotiations for the proposed multi-year agreement. The proposal addresses 13 critical areas, including issues related to salaries, gratuity, duty-free concession, hinterland benefits and grants.

Earlier this month, the GTU said it was concerned about a consultation which President Irfaan Ali and other government officials undertook at State House with a select group of teachers.

The GTU called on its members to be alert and cautious and it noted that the concerns of teachers who were not invited to the meeting were aired amidst efforts by the GTU to engage the government in the collective bargaining process towards increasing the salaries of teachers.