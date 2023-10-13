GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (G.O.A.P.C.) is gearing up to host its annual October Festival, featuring the thrilling “Bat Your Own Tape Ball” 11-a-side knockout competition. The event is scheduled to take place October 28 at the National Cultural Centre, Tarmac.
The event will commence at 9 a.m. with a unique twist, this year’s competition will feature a super 6-overs-a-side Inter Ministries/Government Agencies clash, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.
Cricket teams representing various government ministries and agencies will square off in the 11-a-side format, wielding Tapeball cricket bats in pursuit of glory. Spectators can expect high-energy matches, strategic game play, and unforgettable moments as these teams battle it out on the tarmac.
Teams interested in participating in this thrilling competition have until Wednesday, October 25th, 2023, to submit their entries. This year’s event coordinator, James “Uprising” Lewis, can be reached at #628-1656 for registration and additional information.
RING FENCING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN 10% ROYALTY
Oct 13, 2023– Over three million dollars in cash on offer Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup will kick off on October 15 with ten top senior men’s clubs vying...
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) government of Guyana has never had a cohesive national... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]