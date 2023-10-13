GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (G.O.A.P.C.) is gearing up to host its annual October Festival, featuring the thrilling “Bat Your Own Tape Ball” 11-a-side knockout competition. The event is scheduled to take place October 28 at the National Cultural Centre, Tarmac.

The event will commence at 9 a.m. with a unique twist, this year’s competition will feature a super 6-overs-a-side Inter Ministries/Government Agencies clash, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Cricket teams representing various government ministries and agencies will square off in the 11-a-side format, wielding Tapeball cricket bats in pursuit of glory. Spectators can expect high-energy matches, strategic game play, and unforgettable moments as these teams battle it out on the tarmac.

Teams interested in participating in this thrilling competition have until Wednesday, October 25th, 2023, to submit their entries. This year’s event coordinator, James “Uprising” Lewis, can be reached at #628-1656 for registration and additional information.