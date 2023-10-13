GFF-KFC Elite League Cup starts October 15 with ten clubs battling for glory

– Over three million dollars in cash on offer

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup will kick off on October 15 with ten top senior men’s clubs vying for glory and more than three million dollars in cash.

The six-week tournament was launched Wednesday, October 11, in the KFC boardroom in Georgetown to ensure teams are provided with ample playing time in preparation for the imminent relegation playoff.

The simple ceremony was attended by GFF President Wayne Forde, KFC Guyana Marketing Manager Pamella Manasseh, GFF Director of Competitions Troy Peters, and players from the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Santos, Fruta Conquerors, Den Amstel and Victoria Kings.

GFF President Forde said the KFC League Cup boasts an extraordinary line-up of exhilarating and captivating matches in the upcoming weeks. “The KFC League Cup will provide our loyal fans with a bonanza of exciting and entertaining matches over the next few weeks. The Elite League team are eager to get back to the pitch and they have been putting in the hard work in preparation for this tournament.”

Opening day will feature an exciting double header with Victoria Kings taking on Ann’s Grove at 6 p.m., followed by a thrilling encounter between the Guyana Police Force and Den Amstel at 8 p.m. at the Eve Leary Sports Ground in Georgetown.

Forde thanked, “…the management of KFC Guyana for once again giving our best young talents a chance to express themselves on a national stage.”

“While I am confident that we will most definitely witness a few upsets and surprises, I would like to take this opportunity to wish the teams every success.”

The champions will be awarded $1.5 million dollars, while the second-place team will receive $1 million. Third place and the fourth-place clubs will receive $500,000 and $250,000.

The tournament will deliver an extraordinary display of talent, skill and fierce competition, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike.

At the ceremony, KFC Guyana official Manasseh said the fast food chain recognises the immense popularity and ability football has to inspire and unite communities.

“KFC remains fully committed to bolstering the growth and advancement of football in Guyana. We are eagerly looking forward to experiencing an exceptional level of competition and extend our best wishes to all the clubs involved.

The ten teams participating in the tournament have been split into two groups. Group A consists of Guyana Defence Force, Santos, Buxton United, Fruta Conquerors and Milerock. On the other hand, Group B comprises of Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Den Amstel, Victoria Kings and Ann’s Grove.