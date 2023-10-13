Fisherman found guilty for theft, gets two years in jail

Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was charged and sentenced to two years imprisonment on Tuesday after he was found guilty by the court for the offence, larceny, committed on Alyah Persaud.
According to police, Ramesh Charran of Lima, Essequibo Coast, appeared virtually from prison at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam. The defendant gave a sworn testimony and was crossed-examined by the prosecutor.
The Magistrate found him guilty of the charge, and he was sentenced to two years in jail. It is alleged that on July 22, 2023, Charran stole from Persaud.
RING FENCING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN 10% ROYALTY
Oct 13, 2023– Over three million dollars in cash on offer Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup will kick off on October 15 with ten top senior men’s clubs vying...
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Oct 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) government of Guyana has never had a cohesive national... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]