Fisherman found guilty for theft, gets two years in jail

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man was charged and sentenced to two years imprisonment on Tuesday after he was found guilty by the court for the offence, larceny, committed on Alyah Persaud.

According to police, Ramesh Charran of Lima, Essequibo Coast, appeared virtually from prison at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam. The defendant gave a sworn testimony and was crossed-examined by the prosecutor.

The Magistrate found him guilty of the charge, and he was sentenced to two years in jail. It is alleged that on July 22, 2023, Charran stole from Persaud.