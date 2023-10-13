Community policing ranks get training to help fight human trafficking

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit took a significant stride forward in the battle against human trafficking by organizing a two-day Anti-Trafficking in Persons Training Course for members of the Community Policing Groups (CPGs).

This transformative training is being held at Regency Suites on October 12-13th, brought together dedicated individuals from various regions, fostering a united front against the scourge of human trafficking, the ministry said in a press release.

The event commenced with a comprehensive review of the legal framework surrounding Counter-Trafficking in Persons, courtesy of Cindy Sankar from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Sankar’s insights and expertise shed light on the crucial laws and regulations that underpin the fight against human trafficking, equipping attendees with the necessary legal knowledge.

Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the Coordinator of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit, emphasized the critical importance of this training initiative. She underscored the impact that CPG members can have in identifying and combating human trafficking within their respective regions. Williams-Corbin’s dedication and passion for this cause resonated throughout the event, inspiring all in attendance.

“Each year we try to extend our reach to CPG because we do appreciate your invaluable contribution towards fighting crime and also assisting us with issues across Guyana…,” Williams-Corbin said.

The Coordinator added, “I want to underscore the importance of you being here today, it is important that us, as stakeholders do this because we are all in the fight against human trafficking. It is important that you understand what human trafficking is, you have a very good understanding of it, you are able to identify the indicators of human trafficking and more importantly, you are able to assist victims of human trafficking you come into contact with.”

The training course, which took place at the prestigious Regency Suites, brought together officers from Regions 1, 2, 3, and 4, showcasing a collective commitment to tackling human trafficking at both the local and national levels. This cross-regional collaboration further strengthens the resolve to protect the most vulnerable members of our society and bring perpetrators of trafficking to justice.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s overarching mission to prevent, prosecute, and protect against human trafficking in all its forms. The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit remains dedicated to raising awareness, providing support to victims, and working in close partnership with various stakeholders to eradicate human trafficking.