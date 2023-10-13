Latest update October 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Boy, 4, suffers fractured skull, after beaten by stepfather

Oct 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three are in search of a 29-year-old man who went into hiding after allegedly beating his stepson, which left him hospitalised.

The 4-year-old boy who is currently hospitalised at the West Demerara Hospital suffering from a fractured skull and other injuries. (Photo courtesy, Melissa Edmonds)

The 4-year-old boy who is currently hospitalised at the West Demerara Hospital suffering from a fractured skull and other injuries. (Photo courtesy, Melissa Edmonds)

Injured is four-year-old Travis Morrison. He is currently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital suffering from a fractured skull among other injuries. Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 23:50hrs at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo. Police stated that the suspect has been identified as David Josiah.

It was reported to them that on Sunday, the man went home after imbibing on the road. He then became involved in a heated argument with his common-law wife, 32-year-old Rebecca Premdass. As a result, they began fighting in the presence of the little boy and his elder brother, Kevin Morrison. Police learnt that as a result of the altercation, the boys ran out of their home to seek help.

On seeing them running away, the suspect then ran behind them and managed to grab hold of the younger child and allegedly gave him several blows to his body and head, before making good his escape. On Monday, the police revealed that about 08:00 hrs, Premdass went to the Parika Police Station with her son Travis, where she reported that her son had fallen down the previous night and that the suspect never hit him.

However, police said, she was issued a medical form to seek medical attention for herself and her child. Following that report made that day, police disclosed that at about 16:00 hrs, checks were made in Parika Facade for the suspect, but he was not seen. It was reported that on Tuesday morning, the woman again returned to the Police Station, where she informed ranks that her son was admitted as a patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital, awaiting results from a CT scan. As a result, a detective made checks at the said medical institution, where this was confirmed.

The next day police said they were updated from Premdass that following the scan, it showed that her son suffered a fractured skull and was still hospitalised. Police said on Thursday that the suspect is still in hiding and an investigation is ongoing.

The Child Care and Protection Agency is reportedly investigating the matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

RING FENCING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN 10% ROYALTY

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup starts October 15 with ten clubs battling for glory

GFF-KFC Elite League Cup starts October 15 with ten clubs battling...

Oct 13, 2023

– Over three million dollars in cash on offer Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup will kick off on October 15 with ten top senior men’s clubs vying...
Read More
Australia staring at shock World Cup exit after latest humiliation

Australia staring at shock World Cup exit after...

Oct 13, 2023

GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

GOAPC Tapeball action returns October 28

Oct 13, 2023

Kit Nascimento looks at a game-changing blueprint to revive rugby in Guyana 

Kit Nascimento looks at a game-changing blueprint...

Oct 13, 2023

Berbice Cricket Board Launches Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi Inter Club Under15 Tournament

Berbice Cricket Board Launches Dr. Amarnauth...

Oct 13, 2023

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction Services Big Man Cricket2 crossover quarter final fixtures released

Peter Lewis Asphalt Sales & Construction...

Oct 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]