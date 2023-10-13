Boy, 4, suffers fractured skull, after beaten by stepfather

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three are in search of a 29-year-old man who went into hiding after allegedly beating his stepson, which left him hospitalised.

Injured is four-year-old Travis Morrison. He is currently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital suffering from a fractured skull among other injuries. Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred on Sunday at about 23:50hrs at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo. Police stated that the suspect has been identified as David Josiah.

It was reported to them that on Sunday, the man went home after imbibing on the road. He then became involved in a heated argument with his common-law wife, 32-year-old Rebecca Premdass. As a result, they began fighting in the presence of the little boy and his elder brother, Kevin Morrison. Police learnt that as a result of the altercation, the boys ran out of their home to seek help.

On seeing them running away, the suspect then ran behind them and managed to grab hold of the younger child and allegedly gave him several blows to his body and head, before making good his escape. On Monday, the police revealed that about 08:00 hrs, Premdass went to the Parika Police Station with her son Travis, where she reported that her son had fallen down the previous night and that the suspect never hit him.

However, police said, she was issued a medical form to seek medical attention for herself and her child. Following that report made that day, police disclosed that at about 16:00 hrs, checks were made in Parika Facade for the suspect, but he was not seen. It was reported that on Tuesday morning, the woman again returned to the Police Station, where she informed ranks that her son was admitted as a patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital, awaiting results from a CT scan. As a result, a detective made checks at the said medical institution, where this was confirmed.

The next day police said they were updated from Premdass that following the scan, it showed that her son suffered a fractured skull and was still hospitalised. Police said on Thursday that the suspect is still in hiding and an investigation is ongoing.

The Child Care and Protection Agency is reportedly investigating the matter.