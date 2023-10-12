Trio remanded for illegal possession of firearms

Kaieteur News – Three men were on Wednesday charged separately and remanded to prison for illegal possession of firearms.

Neil Dutchin called Tony and Osafo Peters appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, while Richard Charles appeared virtually, before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charge was read to them separately. They all pleaded not guilty to the offence. The prosecutor objected to bail for each defendant.

Tony was remanded until November 15, Charles until October 31 and Peters November 31. It is alleged that on October 8, 2023, while ranks from Brickdam Police Station were on patrol duty heading east on Church Street, they observed Tony the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle, along with two other occupants parked on the middle of the road. The ranks immediately approached the accused, telling him to remove the vehicle, after which, they noticed Peters behaving suspiciously.

Ranks thereafter told the accused and the occupants, that they will like to conduct a search on them and the vehicle. When Peters and the occupants exited the vehicle, he reached into his pants waist and pulled out an object and attempted to put it into the same vehicle. Police, however, intercepted and discovered that the object was a Taurus .32 pistol. When ranks questioned Tony if he is the holder of a firearm licence, he replied ‘No’. When told of the offence and cautioned, he reportedly said, “Officer, I get this thing to protect myself because I got shot in Blue Martini years ago.” He was arrested and escorted to Albouystown Police Station along with the two other occupants.

On the same date mentioned, around 17:45hrs, while police were on mobile patrol, they observed Peters standing at the corner of Princes and Henry Streets, Werk-en-Rust. The ranks requested to conduct a search on him for anything illegal, which he agreed to. While searching, ranks found in his pants crotch, a black Taurus .380 Pistol. He was asked if he is a holder of a firearm licence, and he said ‘No’. He was then told of the offence committed and arrested.

Furthermore, on September 8, 2023 at about 14:30hrs, ranks from Region Four were on a raid exercise. Acting on information received, they proceeded to Jude’s Bike Shop on Robb Street, Bourda, where they contacted Charles. The police told Charles that they were in receipt of certain information and wished to search his home which is located on the same premises. Charles took them to the room he occupies and a search revealed the aforementioned ammunition and firearm in a closet. Charles was subsequently arrested and under caution, admitted ownership of the items. His confession was captured by both video and audio recording.