Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

“Snow cone man” killed, daughter injured after knocked off motorcycle

Oct 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A popular snow cone vendor was killed around Wednesday afternoon after a van knocked him and his daughter off a motorcycle at Scottsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead, David Rose.

Dead, David Rose.

Dead is 67-year David Rose of Springlands, Corentyne Berbice and hospitalized is Shenezia Rose.

Police said Rose was riding the motorcycle along the Corentyne road at Scottsburg with his daughter as the pillion rider when a van struck the bike from behind. The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from Reliance, East Canje, Berbice alleged that Rose had made a sudden right turn in front of him and he could not slow down in time.

The impact flung Rose and his daughter onto the roadway causing them to sustain severe injuries to their bodies. They were both picked up by persons passing by and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where Rose was pronounced dead on arrival and his daughter admitted. The driver of the van is in police custody assisting with investigations. Rose was popularly known for not only selling snow cones but reportedly making the best homemade ice-cream in Berbice.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along...
Read More
GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national player Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson after house fire

GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national...

Oct 12, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to easy win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India...

Oct 12, 2023

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Oct 12, 2023

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

Oct 12, 2023

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport Championship

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport...

Oct 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]