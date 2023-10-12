“Snow cone man” killed, daughter injured after knocked off motorcycle

Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:55 AM
Oct 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A popular snow cone vendor was killed around Wednesday afternoon after a van knocked him and his daughter off a motorcycle at Scottsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.
Dead is 67-year David Rose of Springlands, Corentyne Berbice and hospitalized is Shenezia Rose.
Police said Rose was riding the motorcycle along the Corentyne road at Scottsburg with his daughter as the pillion rider when a van struck the bike from behind. The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from Reliance, East Canje, Berbice alleged that Rose had made a sudden right turn in front of him and he could not slow down in time.
The impact flung Rose and his daughter onto the roadway causing them to sustain severe injuries to their bodies. They were both picked up by persons passing by and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where Rose was pronounced dead on arrival and his daughter admitted. The driver of the van is in police custody assisting with investigations. Rose was popularly known for not only selling snow cones but reportedly making the best homemade ice-cream in Berbice.
