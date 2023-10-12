Rotary Club of Georgetown holds girls empowerment forum

Kaieteur News – In celebration of International Day of the Girl and as part of Rotary International’s Girls’ Empowerment Initiative, the Rotary Club of Garden City-Georgetown executed a successful Girls Empowerment Event on Sunday, October 8, at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Learning Lab in Mahaica.

International Day of the Girl, celebrated globally on October 11th, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges that girls face around the world while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights, the Rotary Club said in a press release.

“The Rotary Club of Garden City recognises the importance of this day and took action by organising an event that targeted 100 girls from four homes run by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The Girl’s Empowerment Initiative by Rotary International is focused on club-level projects through which Rotary clubs can create positive change in the lives of girls,” the release added.

The event featured a wide range of activities designed to educate, inspire, and empower the participants, aged eight to 17. These activities included: discussions on self-esteem and confidence building, vision boarding, mental health and wellness talks and age-appropriate conversations on sexual and reproductive health and rights. The event provided a safe and supportive environment for the girls to interact, learn, and grow. It aimed to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and self-assurance necessary to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and become future leaders in their communities. “We believe that every girl has the potential to achieve greatness, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed,” said Alvina Rambarran, President of the Rotary Club of Garden City-Georgetown. “The Girls Empowerment Event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and make a positive impact on the lives of these young girls.”

“Organizing an event like this is not just about logistics; it’s about crafting a platform for dreams to take flight. The importance of empowering these girls cannot be overstated – it’s about nurturing their potential and letting them know they have the power to shape their own destinies,” Elizabeth Cox, Assistant Governor, Guyana and Service Director of Rotary Club of Garden City-Georgetown. The Rotary Club of Garden City extends its heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, mentors, sponsors, and supporters who made this event possible. Their dedication and commitment to empowering young girls are invaluable and deeply appreciated.