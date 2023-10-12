Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along with the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, yesterday, proudly announced the completion of the track resurfacing project. This exciting development comes just ahead of the upcoming National Track and Field Championship scheduled for next month.

To mark this achievement, Minister Ramson and his team organised a brief walk-through exercise, officially reopening the Leonora facility. Beyond the resurfacing of the track, Minister Ramson disclosed that several ongoing enhancements are underway at the facility.

“The facility is currently in the procurement stage for acquiring fashionable bucket seats for the newly constructed seating area on the north-western side of the compound. Additionally, a spacious indoor gymnasium measuring 120×150 feet is in the works to support all-weather training. These upgrades are expected to be completed as early as next year, ensuring athletes have year-round access to this venue,” he explained.

The Minister, true to his promises, expressed great satisfaction as he commissioned the reopening of the track, stating, “We have successfully completed the resurfacing of the track here at Leonora. This is a momentous occasion because the synthetic track has evolved into one of our most essential facilities, attracting thousands of athletes throughout the year for training and participation in major race events.”

Minister Ramson also highlighted that the resurfacing was performed by the same company responsible for the original track installation. The Minister confirmed that the cost of this resurfacing endeavor fell within the budget of 77 million, emphasizing the importance of this upgrade.

Minister Ramson remarked, “We understand the significance of this resurfacing project.” He noted, “Earlier this year, we had to postpone one of our premier meets due to the track’s inadequate condition, failing to meet international standards. With the completion of this project, we anticipate not facing this challenge for many years to come.”