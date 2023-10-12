Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:43 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along with the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, yesterday, proudly announced the completion of the track resurfacing project. This exciting development comes just ahead of the upcoming National Track and Field Championship scheduled for next month.

To mark this achievement, Minister Ramson and his team organised a brief walk-through exercise, officially reopening the Leonora facility. Beyond the resurfacing of the track, Minister Ramson disclosed that several ongoing enhancements are underway at the facility.

“The facility is currently in the procurement stage for acquiring fashionable bucket seats for the newly constructed seating area on the north-western side of the compound. Additionally, a spacious indoor gymnasium measuring 120×150 feet is in the works to support all-weather training. These upgrades are expected to be completed as early as next year, ensuring athletes have year-round access to this venue,” he explained.

A peek of the resurfacing work done at National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg.

A peek of the resurfacing work done at National Track and Field Centre in Edinburg.

The Minister, true to his promises, expressed great satisfaction as he commissioned the reopening of the track, stating, “We have successfully completed the resurfacing of the track here at Leonora. This is a momentous occasion because the synthetic track has evolved into one of our most essential facilities, attracting thousands of athletes throughout the year for training and participation in major race events.”

Minister, Ramson (left) with DoS, Steve Ninvalle during yesterday’s visit.

Minister, Ramson (left) with DoS, Steve Ninvalle during yesterday’s visit.

Minister Ramson also highlighted that the resurfacing was performed by the same company responsible for the original track installation. The Minister confirmed that the cost of this resurfacing endeavor fell within the budget of 77 million, emphasizing the importance of this upgrade.

Minister Ramson remarked, “We understand the significance of this resurfacing project.” He noted, “Earlier this year, we had to postpone one of our premier meets due to the track’s inadequate condition, failing to meet international standards. With the completion of this project, we anticipate not facing this challenge for many years to come.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along...
Read More
GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national player Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson after house fire

GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national...

Oct 12, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to easy win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India...

Oct 12, 2023

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Oct 12, 2023

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

Oct 12, 2023

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport Championship

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport...

Oct 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]