NDIA refutes Opposition’s mismanagement claims on pump station projects

– says extensions granted by NPTAB to accommodate unforeseen setbacks

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has strongly contested allegations by Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul, who claims significant mismanagement is hindering the timely completion of multiple pump station projects.

In a letter published by the daily newspapers recently, Mahipaul noted that a substantial contract of $544,890,203 was awarded to Adamantium Holdings back in July 2020 for the construction of a pump station at Charity, Region Two. The stipulated completion date for this project was July 8, 2023. To date, Mahipaul said only 10% of the work has been completed. Mahipaul further highlighted that Adamantium Holdings was also granted a contract for the rehabilitation of the pump station at Cozier, Region Two, valued at $261,080,869. The slated completion date was April 16, 2023, but only 45% of the work has been executed.

Additionally, Mahipaul said a contract awarded to Civcon Engineering Contractors for the construction of a pump station at A-Line Sluice, West Bank Demerara, was worth a substantial $717,095,940, with a completion date of June 12, 2023. Presently, Mahipaul said a mere 8% of the project is finalized, despite 25% of the contract sum having been disbursed.

Equally disconcerting he said is the situation with the contract granted to Well Built Construction Service for the construction of pump station at Canal No. One Sluice (Southern Side). Valued at $650,074,684, Mahipaul said the project was expected to be completed by May 31, 2023, yet only 25% of the work is done, and 30% of the contract sum has already been expended. In addition, Mahipaul said the construction of a pump station at Cottage on the West Coast of Berbice, assigned to VALS Construction with a budget of $903,371,020, was slated for completion on December 1, 2022. As it stands, he parliamentarian said only 44% of the project is finalized.

Lastly, Mahipaul said the construction of a pump station at Black Bush Polder to Irrigate Black Bush Frontlands, awarded to Yunas Civil & Building Construction for a substantial sum of $978,715,000, had an expected completion date of April 23, 2023. However, only 14% of the work is completed, with 20% of the contract sum already disbursed. As a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Mahipaul demanded accountability and transparency from the NDIA on these projects.

In response, NDIA through the Ministry of Agriculture said at least five of the six projects experienced several setbacks. It was noted that at the project site for the Charity pump station, Region No.2, there were difficulties with squatters who were in occupation of the site. NDIA said it had to engage the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to remove those persons within the wayleave of the pump station. This took several months. However, NDIA said works are progressing and pumping equipment is expected to be delivered shortly.

At the project site for the A-Line pump station, West Demerara, Region No.3, the NDIA said it had to engage shopkeepers and fisher folk to remove encumbrances such as shops, fishermen’s storage huts and utilities. Again, NDIA said there were consultations and even compensation to aid in removal from the project site. This took several months before relocation.

At Canal No.1 pump station project site, Region No.3, the drainage authority said there were delays in getting approval for the demolition of a community center building. NDIA said the building was within the construction zone and housed a sub-office for the National Library of Guyana. Kaieteur News understands that there were engagements to provide for the relocation of the occupants. NDIA said this process took some time and significant delays were experienced by the project. It was keen to note however that the project completion status is far above 25% as was being quoted by Mahipaul. At the moment, NDIA said foundation piles are being driven with pumping equipment expected to be delivered shortly.

At the project site for the Cottage pump station, Region No.5, NDIA said due to the erosion of the main access dam, there was an issue of access to the project site. In light of this, NDIA said a bridge and access dam had to be constructed. It said this resulted in major delays to the project.

With regard to the construction of drainage pump station to irrigate Black Bush Polder Frontlands, Region No.6, NDIA said this project was terminated on September 25, 2023 for poor quality and performance of works being executed. It said this project will soon be retendered.

Given the foregoing circumstances, NDIA said Mahipaul could have reached out to the entity for information on the abovementioned projects before going to the newspapers. NDIA said it therefore views Mahipaul’s allegations of there being a haphazard approach in managing tax dollars as wholly misconceived and misleading. “In the circumstances, the Ministry of Agriculture’s NDIA wishes to categorically debunk these baseless allegations,” the entity said in its statement.

It was also keen to note that the relevant extensions were sought and granted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in accordance with the law on the five ongoing projects.