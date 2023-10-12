Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:44 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ministry seeking contractors to build school at Prospect

Oct 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is currently seeking contractors to build the New Prospect Secondary School, East Bank of Demerara.

The project is being financed by through a loan from the World Bank. In its request for bids, the ministry stated that having received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, it intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the contract to have the school constructed.

In inviting eligible bidders, the ministry noted that bidding will be conducted through International competitive procurement using Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers Fourth Edition November 2020. In terms of the financing the country had received under the World Bank’s – Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, Guyana had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along...
Read More
GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national player Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson after house fire

GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national...

Oct 12, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to easy win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India...

Oct 12, 2023

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Oct 12, 2023

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

Oct 12, 2023

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport Championship

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport...

Oct 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]