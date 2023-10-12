Ministry seeking contractors to build school at Prospect

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is currently seeking contractors to build the New Prospect Secondary School, East Bank of Demerara.

The project is being financed by through a loan from the World Bank. In its request for bids, the ministry stated that having received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, it intends to apply part of the proceeds towards the contract to have the school constructed.

In inviting eligible bidders, the ministry noted that bidding will be conducted through International competitive procurement using Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers Fourth Edition November 2020. In terms of the financing the country had received under the World Bank’s – Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, Guyana had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.