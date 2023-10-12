Man critical after stabbed by drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – A labourer is reportedly critical after his drinking buddy stabbed him around 02:10 hrs on Wednesday at Third Street, Bartica, Region Seven.

Police identified him as Raphael Schroeder of Third Avenue Bartica and his case is being treated as an attempted murder. The prime suspect, a 53-year-old miner of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica was arrested and is in police custody under investigation.

Reports are that Schroeder and the suspect were drinking together when an argument between them started. Things escalated when the suspect reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Schroeder to his neck. The victim was quickly rescued and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.