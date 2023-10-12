Homeless man gets ‘home’ in prison for robbing woman

Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:54 AM
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old-man who claims that he is homeless was on Wednesday remanded to prison for robbing Angel Dwerning of valuables totaling $86,500 on Brickdam, Georgetown last week.
Ronaldo Johnson called ‘Tall man’, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor objected to bail and Johnson was remanded to prison until November 8, 2023.
It is alleged that on October 1, 2023, at Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, the accused stole from Dwerning the jewellery.
