Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Homeless man gets ‘home’ in prison for robbing woman

Oct 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old-man who claims that he is homeless was on Wednesday remanded to prison for robbing Angel Dwerning of valuables totaling $86,500 on Brickdam, Georgetown last week.

Remanded: Ronaldo Johnson aka “Johnson”

Remanded: Ronaldo Johnson aka “Johnson”

Ronaldo Johnson called ‘Tall man’, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor objected to bail and Johnson was remanded to prison until November 8, 2023.

It is alleged that on October 1, 2023, at Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, the accused stole from Dwerning the jewellery.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along...
Read More
GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national player Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson after house fire

GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national...

Oct 12, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to easy win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India...

Oct 12, 2023

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Oct 12, 2023

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

Oct 12, 2023

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport Championship

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport...

Oct 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]