Cops under close arrest for corrupt transactions

Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:43 AM
Oct 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Berbice Police Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus has confirmed that two of his ranks are under close arrest for alleged corrupt transactions.
The Commander did not divulge details surrounding the matter but said: “two police, one subordinate officer and one constable were placed under close arrest for alleged corrupt transactions. Investigations are continuing.”
Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?
