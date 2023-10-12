Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:42 AM

Bush fire smokes out residents at Corentyne village

Oct 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thick black smoke from a bush fire at Brighton Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, on Wednesday forced residents out of their homes after leaving them unable to breathe properly.

Photo taken of the thick smoke that forced residents out of their homes on Wednesday.

Residents told Kaieteur News that the fire started between 16:00 and 17:00 hrs. They recalled looking out the riverside and seeing the sky looking red. As the hours passed, the fire crept closer and filled the air with black smoke. Not only did it force the residents out of their homes but also caused poor visibility for motorists on the roadway.

Kaieteur News understands that up to press time, the fire was still spreading. Residents were fearful that it could eventually burn down their houses if it is not extinguished. The last update this newspaper received was that it was heading for two houses. It is unclear if the fire service was called but residents explained that even if the agency showed up with firefighters, it would be difficult to quell the fire.

They explained that firefighters would be unable to reach the location of the fire because of the terrain and it would be difficult to find an alternative route. Residents were hoping that it would “be out” before reaching close to any of the houses in the area. Recently, there has been a string of bush fire across the country and while the causes are still unknown at this time, many are blaming the ongoing heatwave in Guyana.

