Latest update October 12th, 2023 12:48 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Agri Invest Forum, Expo plans progressing smoothly

Oct 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Preparations are in full swing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the upcoming Agri Investment Forum and Expo 2023.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha on Tuesday did a walk-through of the site where he gave the media an update on how preparations are progressing. “Preparation for the 2023 edition is well advanced…Once again, our country along with our CARICOM colleagues and investors, will put [be]on display with [our] individual and collective potential to develop the regional agricultural sector and plans for food security. As the host and the lead country for Agriculture within the region, Guyana is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the development and modernization of the sector, while realizing its potential of once again becoming the breadbasket of CARICOM,” he stated.

Minister Mustapha said the event will present opportunities to heighten awareness of the ongoing positive transformation of CARICOM’s Agri-food system and the 25 by 2025 initiative. He also said that the emerging prospects in CARICOM’s agriculture including technological and logistical solutions will also be appropriately featured at the upcoming expo.

Some of the booths being set up at the site

Some of the booths being set up at the site

“A total of approximately 150 exhibitors and some 100 agro-processors including 30 from overseas have confirmed their participation, thereby showcasing diverse quality agricultural and support systems. A number of heads of government along with international partners have confirmed participation,” the minister noted.

Minister Mustapha noted too that there have been tangible outcomes from previous events, with various investments in CARICOM countries. Minister Mustapha noted several agreements are expected to be signed including one with Cuba to help Guyana’s Apiculture and produce honey on a large scale in regions 1 and 9.

During the three-day event, Guyana is also hoping to commission the largest hydroponics farm in the Caribbean. At a Special Taskforce on Agriculture which was established in 2021, CARICOM heads agreed that the Agri-investment forum would address rising food import bills and stimulate investments in agriculture and food production. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Why Jagdeo doing this to this starving nation?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Resurfacing of the NT&FC completed – Minister Ramson

Oct 12, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – During a timely visit to the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh, Essequibo Islands West Demerara, the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Charles Ramson, along...
Read More
GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national player Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson after house fire

GFF and Namilco partner to assist former national...

Oct 12, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India to easy win over Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma takes India...

Oct 12, 2023

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Carr Tec Masters retain OMSCC B Division trophy

Oct 12, 2023

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

GGA introduces Golf to Suriname Schools 

Oct 12, 2023

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport Championship

Jeffrey, Rickford to compete at S/A ESport...

Oct 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]