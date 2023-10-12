$1 billion set aside to build new school at Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – Having already spent some $9B to build seven new secondary schools across the country, the Ministry of Education is looking to expend another $1B, this time to construct a new secondary school in the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara area.

The project was opened just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and revealed that a total of 16 contractors have bid for the works. It was noted that the construction of the school will be done in six lots. Some of the works include the execution of the superstructure works for the school buildings, electrical works, sanitation and plumbing works just to name a few.

Speaking previously with this publication, Region Three’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Jagnarine Somwar stated that the new school is being built to address the increasing student population in the region. Somwar noted too that the Ministry of Education is not only looking to build another school at Vreed-en-Hoop to cater to the increasing student population but looking at Zeeburg, Leonora, Bagotville and Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, this publication reported that the regional administration signed two contracts totalling $75,605,530 for the extension of the Leonora Secondary School and Bagotville Primary School. When asked if there is an area earmarked for the new secondary school, the REO said, “We are looking just behind the RDC [Regional Democratic Council] building, there is a plot of land there that we are trying to acquire also, so we can get additional space for this new school.”

Construction of secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop – Lots 1 to 6.