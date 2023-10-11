Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Vendors bemoan state of La Penitence Market’s roof

Oct 11, 2023 News

…as City Council still to effect repairs

Kaieteur News – Vendors at La Penitence Market continue to bemoan the inability of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to repair the market’s roof and other areas that are in a state of disrepair.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, vendors said that the situation has been ongoing for almost 15 years with failed promises being the order of the day. The vendors explained that given the gaping holes on the rotten roof, they resorted to padding their wooden stalls with zinc to prevent their perishable items from being destroyed.

The roof of La Penitence Market would soon ‘cave in’ if not replaced.

The roof of La Penitence Market would soon 'cave in' if not replaced.

The vendors explained that the move was at an additional cost to them and has affected their sales since customers are disgusted by the state of the market.

One vendor told Kaieteur News that the situation has been ongoing for “donkey years” adding that they have been made to ply their trade in a filthy environment that comprises of unkempt washrooms and clogged drains.

A visit to the washroom facilities saw faeces smeared on the walls while the drains were clogged with debris representing a perfect haven for mosquitoes. The market reportedly has one cleaner who does not frequent the market.

To protect their perishable goods, vendors have to cover wooden stalls with several zinc sheets.

To protect their perishable goods, vendors have to cover wooden stalls with several zinc sheets.

Due to the deteriorated state of the market, many vendors have been forced to ply their trade on the shoulders of the La Penitence Public Road.

Human faeces on the walls of a urinal at the Market

Human faeces on the walls of a urinal at the Market

Meanwhile, clothing vendors have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the market. They told Kaieteur News that they are forced to scamper when it rains to prevent their clothing on display from being wet.

Vendors are of the view that their ‘trade space’ is being ignored, while other markets around the country are given significant facelifts.

Attempts to contact Mayor of Georgetown, Mr. Alfred Mentore on Tuesday proved futile but Kaieteur News was reliably informed that works on La Penitence Market are in the pipeline and will be executed shortly.

