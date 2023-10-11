‘Vehicles must be parked on designated areas on roadways’ – Traffic Chief

Kaieteur News – With 171 cases of road fatalities since January, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh has cautioned motorists to park only in areas designated for parking.

This he said will avoid accidents and more so, fatalities.

During a recent virtual broadcast, Singh called on motorists to comply with the country’s traffic laws, particularly when parking on busy and congested roads. Singh also warned of the implications for breaking the law, while noting that carefree parking hinders the free flow of traffic which can lead to accidents and fatalities.

He added that this practice also poses as obstacles for pedestrians navigating the roads.

That aside, the Police Traffic Department has announced that there has been an increase in accidents caused by speeding and drunk driving with some 171 fatalities occurring between January and October 2023.

There has been a significant increase in the number of fatalities this year when compared to last year. According to the Traffic report, there were 84 fatalities during the January to October 2022 period.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Chief has placed motorists on notice that his department will be ramping up its awareness campaign with the aim of reducing accidents and fatalities.