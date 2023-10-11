Truck driver granted $1M bail for causing death of security guard

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old lorry driver of Supply, East Bank Demerara was on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of $1M for causing the death of security guard, Patricia Hutson who was ran over by a truck on Sunday at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Charria Naitram appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where the charge, causing death by dangerous driving, was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In addition, the accused was also charged for having an unlicensed motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and uncertified motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to each charge and was placed on $25, 000 for each offence. The matter was adjourned to November 21, 2023, for report.

It is alleged that on Sunday around 6:30hrs on the public road at Ogle, ECD, Naitram, the driver of motor lorry bearing registration GAE 9199, struck down 63-year-old Hutson of 13th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. The woman reportedly died on the spot.

Kaieteur News reported that the woman met her demise minutes after stepping out of a minibus. This publication understands that she was on her way to work when tragedy struck.