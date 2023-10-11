Speeding driver kills elderly woman

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old-woman died on Monday after she was struck down by a speeding car on the Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Pulwantie Ramjan.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 18:15hrs on Monday and involved a motor vehicle which was driven by a 25-year-old woman of Non Pariel, ECD.

Investigations disclosed that the driver was proceeding east along the northern side of the Lusignan Embankment at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with Ramjan.

The woman was crossing the road from north to south when she was struck down by the car. She was flung into the air and subsequently fell onto the road surface and sustained several injuries about her body.

Emergency medical technicians who were summoned to the scene pronounced the woman dead. Her body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, which showed no trace of alcohol. Further investigations are ongoing.