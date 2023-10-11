Opposition demands copy of report on Exxon’s US$214M audit probe

– Also wants copy of Bobby Gossai employment contract

Kaieteur News – Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of Guyana, Roysdale Forde yesterday issued a letter to Commissioner of Information, Charles Ramson Snr. formally requesting a copy of the employment contract of Gopnauth ‘Bobby’ Gossai who serves as the Senior Petroleum Coordinator in the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Kaieteur News previously reported that Gossai was recently identified as the individual who mishandled an audit into US$1.7B in expenses incurred by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited in the Stabroek Block from 1999 to 2017. British company, IHS Markit was hired back in 2019 to conduct the audit and subsequently determined that the government has reasonable grounds to demand that Exxon returns US$214M.

Upon reviewing the findings of IHS Markit, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) which functions as the government’s advisor on these matters, gave its no-objection.

The tax authority subsequently issued a notice to the Ministry of Natural Resources on August 8, 2023 instructing that the audit be closed and Exxon be informed of the final disputed sums. It was later revealed that the ministry’s Petroleum Unit did not heed GRA’s advice and engaged Exxon in the reduction of the flagged sums to US$3M.

The ministry disclosed that this was an unauthorized move by Gossai who is set to face disciplinary action. In the interim, Forde has issued a request to the Commissioner of Information for Gossai’s employment contract. “It is crucial for the public to have confidence in the hiring process and terms of employment for such a significant position, particularly in circumstances where there are serious lingering questions about the unauthorised negotiations between himself and ExxonMobil to reduce USD$214,911,994 to USD$3, 414,853.68,” said Forde in his letter.

In addition to a copy of the contract or agreement, Forde also asked for a detailed job description setting out the powers, responsibilities and duties assigned to the head of the Petroleum Unit. Forde said this will assist in evaluating the competency and relevance of the appointed individual.

The Opposition parliamentarian also requested information regarding the process employed to select the head of the Unit, including details of any advertisements, requisite qualifications, interview procedures, and the selection panel involved. Additionally, Forde asked for confirmation that the remuneration package for Gossai received the necessary approvals in accordance with governmental standards, regulations and policies.

Forde asked for the foregoing to be provided within three weeks from yesterday. Forde also dispatched a similar letter to the Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat where he requested to have a copy of the investigative report prepared on Gossai’s actions. Forde also asked for the minister to furnish him with Gossai’s employment contract.

The Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs also asked Minister Bharrat to say what action has been taken in response to the unauthorized negotiations, including disciplinary actions, policy changes, or any other measures implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future. He urged the minister to provide this information within seven days of the receipt of his letter to facilitate a thorough review by the political opposition.