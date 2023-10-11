New Police HQ for Reg. 6 estimated to cost $246M

…“Guyanese-Critic” linked company among bidders

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will soon have a spanking new police headquarters in Region Six, a project which the Ministry of Home Affairs noted is estimated to cost $246 million.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which revealed that 18 contractors have put in bids for the project.

Among the list of contractors is recently registered Tepui Group Inc. who was previously awarded an $865 million to build a pump station and a company affiliated with Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic.”

Earlier this year, the GPF commissioned a new regional headquarters for Region Five and that building was built to the tune of $201 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Construction of Region Six Divisional Headquarters, Guyana Police Force.

