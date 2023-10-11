Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

New Police HQ for Reg. 6 estimated to cost $246M

Oct 11, 2023 News

…“Guyanese-Critic” linked company among bidders

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will soon have a spanking new police headquarters in Region Six, a project which the Ministry of Home Affairs noted is estimated to cost $246 million.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), which revealed that 18 contractors have put in bids for the project.

The $201million Police Divisional Headquarters commissioned earlier this year at Fort Wellington, Region Five.

Among the list of contractors is recently registered Tepui Group Inc. who was previously awarded an $865 million to build a pump station and a company affiliated with Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as “Guyanese Critic.”

Earlier this year, the GPF commissioned a new regional headquarters for Region Five and that building was built to the tune of $201 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Reconstruction of Ekereku Police Station.

Construction of Region Six Divisional Headquarters, Guyana Police Force.

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling and construction of potable water wells at Lima, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Drilling potable water wells at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Ministry of Education

Printing of curriculum guides for the scaling up of renewed curriculum.

