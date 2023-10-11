Minister must obey all Cabinet directions on oil sector

Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Petroleum Activities Law Pt. 1
By Kiana Wilburg
Kaieteur News – The Petroleum Activities Law which was passed by Guyana’s Parliament on August 9, 2023 and replaces the 1986 framework, entrusts a number of powers into the hands of Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat.
Over the coming weeks, Kaieteur News will be informing industry stakeholders on the key provisions within this legislation and providing critical context where needed.
The legislation which received presidential assent on August 16, 2023 notes that the minister will have control over all activities within the oil sector.
According to the law, the minister will be in charge of the following:
Importantly, the law states that the Minister, in the exercise of his powers, shall conform to any general or specific directions given by the Cabinet.
There are also three other caveats:
CONCLUSION
The Petroleum Activities Law of 2023 undoubtedly grants significant power and responsibilities to Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat. From licensing petroleum operations to overseeing environmental safety measures and setting qualification criteria for licenses, the Minister has broad oversight.
However, a central tenet of this legislation is the overarching guidance and direction that the Cabinet can provide. Despite the vast authorities vested in the Minister, he remains answerable to the broader governmental framework and is required to adhere to any specific or general directives issued by the Cabinet.
Moreover, while the Minister has the capability to delegate certain powers, he retains the ultimate decision-making capacity and the right to revoke any delegated powers.
This structure ensures checks and balances within the management of the crucial oil sector in Guyana, emphasizing both individual authority and collective governance.
