H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – EXXON: THIS IS THE REVULSION THAT BHARRAT JAGDEO DEFENDS

Kaieteur News – Nothing stays a secret forever. Though, it can take a long time for the veils of secrecy to be pierced in the case of Exxon. Look at how it partners with Guyana; I will take a ghetto crime boss. Look at what this American company has converted my brother Barry Jagdeo into, which makes me seek to warn him louder, protect him more fiercely.

No Guyanese, and this includes the most diehard of PPP supporters, should see Exxon in a light different than what I share (a snaky, dirty, tawdry company). Every citizen should appreciate what frère Jagdeo’s total loyalty to this American monstrosity has transformed him into: a shrill defender, a virulent smearer, a man distorted in face, warbled in eye, now crumpled in spirit.

There is Exxon and there is its record, as it now stands; only for now, as there is much more underneath, which are all draining of Guyanese interests and wealth. There was US$92 million that Exxon got mixed up (precontract costs), and Guyanese are cheated. Next, there was Shell not once, but twice; and Guyanese are cheated (possibly tens of millions of US [each time]). Then, along came the US$214 million in audit findings; and once again Guyanese are cheated. I keep saying Guyanese to make this personal, for when Exxon rips Guyana’s guts out with its diabolical financial engineering, it is the Guyanese population eyes that will gouged from the sockets.

The 2016 Exxon contract-a bandit’s haul, a witches’ brew-was the first indication of the swindles to come. Oh, they take many forms: farm out agreements with another likeminded voracious oil dragon, this one from Europe; whether British or Dutch, the new enslavement flourishes. Numbers gamed and now heads (one) swiveled. Pay attention, please: swiveled, not rolled.

Where is the Most High, the Most Mighty Jagdeo in all of this? He is conversing with Alistair Routledge. Sorry, Mistah Alistair Routledge. He may be Massa Alistair to VP Jagdeo, but he is not to me. I used to scorn the red necks I encountered on Wall Street: those with their noses turned up, their bigotries blatant, and their subtle skullduggeries evident to those who have eyes that actually see. Bharrat Jagdeo should be pushing Exxon (and Routledge) against a wall, and at eyeball-to-eyeball distance, with rage thundering: what the hell is going here? Why is Exxon doing this s**t to Guyanese? What is this crap being pulled on my people? Get it fixed, and get it fixed now. One more thing: let these errors in accounting judgment, these failures in principle be the last, is that clear? And a final one: an apology is due to the Guyanese people. Their fuses are short; don’t let them wait long for it.

Given how brother Jagdeo can be most unbrotherly to critical Guyanese, those exposing the running sores under his suit, I expected that he would be even more aggressive against the white corporate interlopers, white company of intriguers, and white invaders with their forked tongues and fixations on robbing Guyanese of their inheritance. I truly believed that Dr. Jagdeo would have administered his usual caustic, vitriolic, and toxic medicine to the likes of Routledge and John Hess, and whichever Maoist figure is the man from CNOOC.

The thinking was that Oilman Jagdeo would have laid into those partners, those petro talking heads, and laid them out. It took Guyanese a while, but poco a poco, they came to see where their fellow Guyanese, VP, Dr. Bharrat “ExxonMobil” Jagdeo was all about, and where he really stood. It isn’t for Guyanese.

Whereas Oilman Jagdeo could be bare-knuckled with dissenting Guyanese, he is limp-wristed with Exxon, a regular shrinking hibiscus, a leader slipperier than a banana peel, and with similar spine. Whereas Dr. Jagdeo has been bile-infested and bile-generating with objecting locals, he is Florence Nightingale with Alistair Routledge: all loving and caring, doing everything possible, so as not to hurt the white savior’s feelings. And whereas the doctored up Jagdeo can be all rage and rancor with Guyanese pleading for him to take a patriotic stand, he is most pleased to rollover and rub the belly of the proud community that is Exxon. Who is tickling who is not known, but Guyanese are getting more ticked off.

If Exxon can dig into its bag of tricks to come up with different schemes to con Guyanese any way it can, then there is no limit to where the company would not explore for new cheating ideas, what it would not engage in to ream Guyana, and rip Guyanese a new one. The latter is American slang for a corporate colonoscopy, without any lubricants or anesthetic. Exxon’s objectives are clear: just yank out Guyana’s guts. Take a yard here, and cutoff another yard farther up the intestinal canal. These are the revulsions that Barry Jagdeo cooperates with, condones completely.

Bobby Gossai was handed over yesterday. Guyana is held hostage today. Something will have to give soon, tomorrow. In a later offering, the two smoking guns of interest rate and expenses will be up for Guyanese to study closeup, and detect what Exxon really is. A pathological corporate stalker, a demented defiler, a serial molester and repugnance. Sue me or shoot me. I dare.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)