History created as Berbice River team wins tournament

RHTYSC Naeem Nasir Memorial Cricket tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Area ‘H’ Ground was filled to capacity as history was created on Sunday as the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS hosted the tenth edition of the Naeem Nasir annual Memorial Tournament. The day’s event involved seven teams – Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Rose Hall Town Tigers, Courtland, Police, No. 72 Cut and Load, Skeldon and Berbice River. Berbice River emerged as the champions of the tournament after defeating a youthful Rose Hall Town Bakewell team by 11 runs in front of a large and noisy crowd. It was the first time that the Berbice River had won a tournament involving other teams in the county.

Batting first in the final, Berbice River rattled up 50 for 5 wickets after the final was reduced to five overs per side due to time constraints. Man of the Final Gavaskar Chapel led the way with a brisk 29 with 2 boundaries and a 6 while Derek Leacock chipped in with 16(1×6, 1×4). Bowling for Rose Hall Town Bakewell, 17 years old Raj Tika took 2 for 9 and Troy Mathieson 2 for 16 (2overs).

Needing to score 51 runs from their 5 overs, Rose Hall Town Bakewell were restricted to 39 for 3 with Jonathan Rampersaud topscoring with 14, while Matthew Pottaya score 13 before he was run out. Joshua Leacock took 2 wickets for 9 runs while D. Leacock claimed one for 12.

Earlier in the day, the Berbice River team had drawn the bye in the opening round. Police crushed Skeldon by 50 runs after amassing 121 without loss in just 6 overs with K. Amsterdam scoring 69 not out and Philburg Wilburg 43 not out. Rose Hall Town Bakewell spearheaded by a brilliant all round performance by Jonathan Ramperaud defeated No. 72 Cut and load by 9 wickets, while a brutal innings of 35 not out by former national player Dilbert Hicks led Rose Hall Tigers to a 9 wickets victory over a hopeless Courtland.

In the semifinals, Berbice River got past Police by 8 wickets after restricting the lawmen to 61 runs from their allotted 6 overs. They achieved victory with 1.2 overs remaining while Rose Hall Town Bakewell defeated the counterparts Rose Hall Town Tigers by 13 runs. Skipper Jonathan Rampersaud scored 25 not out as Rose Hall Bakewell reached 69 for 2 from their 6 overs. Tigers were then restricted to 56 for 5 as their min batsman Dilbert Hicks was bowled by off spinner Troy Matheson for a 2 balls nought. Under17 bowlers Raj Tika and Romesh Bharrat took 2 wickets for 13 and 5 runs respectively.

Gavaskar Chapelle was named Man of the Final for his crucial innings of 29 while Jonathan Rampersaud copped the best bowler and batsman of the tournament. The Champions took home $100,000 while the runner up got $50,000.

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who is also the Berbice Cricket Board President, hailed the one day tournament as a huge success. He stated that the club was pleased to honor the memory of Naeem Nasir, the founder of Bakewell. Nasir was a passionate sponsor of sports especially cricket and lawn tennis and his company has sponsored the RHTYSC since 2000. The Secretary stated that Bakewell and Nasir were one of the main reasons why the RHTYSC is now a respected household name.

General Manager of Bakewell Rajin Ganga stated that his company was proud to be associated with the RHTYSC due to the club record of achievements. The tournament was a fitting tribute to the Bakewell founder and he hailed the outstanding leadership of Foster at the club over the years. Ganga reassured the gathering the Bakewell would continue to sponsor the tournament in the future and also the activities of the RHTYSC.