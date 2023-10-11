Hemraj, Shepherd, Savory showcase dangerous form ahead of Regional Super50

Guyana Harpy Eagles 1st practice session

– Imlach, Chanderpaul, Anderson, Sinclair among runs

Kaieteur Sports – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Romario Shepherd and Kemol Savory blasted half-centuries, as Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) batsmen exhibited dangerous form ahead of the upcoming Regional Super50 tournament, soaring to 140-run win over the GCB Select XI.

The Eagles got off to a flying start at the Bourda Ground, as they got themselves further prepared ahead of their pursuit for the elusive Super50 title, by posting a daunting 383-7.

Opener Hemraj led Guyana’s batting as he found some form with a scorching 81 off 68 balls, smashing 5 fours and 6 sixes in his entertaining knock.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors pinch-hitter Shepherd, got an excellent workout down the order, hammering 73 not out off 29 as clobbered 12 boundaries including 6 towering sixes.

Wicket-keeper Kemol Savory continued to progress as a batsman, warming up with a brisk 53 off 51, finding the boundary 4 times with one maximum, to seal off the lot of half-centurions in the GHE team.

Only spinner Anthony Adams managed to escape some sort of punishment, as the GCB Rest XI captain returned 3-43 amdist the carnage dished out to the Rest XI bowlers.

Pacers Shamar Joseph (1-76), Ronaldo Alimohamed (1-80) and spinner Steven Sankar (1-45), came into some punishment from Shepherd and company.

The GCB Rest XI displayed courage and further showcased the wide array of talent in the Guyana Academy, as the reserves Eagles manages to put up a tremendous fight against the national XI.

They ended 243-9, led by a classy 58 (1×5 1×6) from opener Rampertab Ramnauth. Mavindra Dindyal hit 40 but it was the aggressive Quentin Sampson who smoked a 15-ball 49 with 4 maximums and 5 fours, as they provided some entertainment for the decent-sized crowd.

Gudakesh Motie spun his way to 5-57 from his 10 while a few of his mates grabbed a wicket each as they kept the Rest XI at bay.

It was a defying start, which saw the GCB Select putting on 55 and 80 for the first and 2nd wicket partnerships, respectively.

After Ramnauth and Dindyal and Raymon Perez (36) were removed, it was left to Sampson to deliver. The Essequibian almost muscled his way to a belligerent half-century but fell victim to a rampant Motie.

Some lower-order resistance from Alimohamed (23) and Nigel Deodat (13) saw the Select XI innings to a close without the loss of further wickets.

Earlier, Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33) helped set the tone alongside Hemraj, adding 72 for the first wicket before the former fell to Alimohamed.

Vice-Captain Tevin Imlach (35) got some much-needed time in the middle, so too did Kevlon Anderson (27) who added 71 runs with the dynamic Savory.

A brisk 19-ball 38 from Kevin Sinclair (4×4, 2×6), then posted 99 runs for the 6th wicket with Shepherd.

The pair capped off what was a tremendous warm-up match for the Eagles’ batsmen, who gained tons of confidence as they prepare for the final practice bout Thursday.