Guyana vs Puerto Rico matches in Concacaf Nations League group stage relocated to St Kitts and Nevis

Kaieteur Sports – The October 14 and 17 matches between Guyana and Puerto Rico in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage have been relocated to the St Kitts and Nevis Football Technical Centre (SKN) a release from the Guyana Football Federation has informed.

The games were moved to St Kitts due to the inadequate condition of the football facilities in both Guyana and Puerto Rico. Concacaf approved the change of venue to ensure that players can compete in a safe and secure environment.

Presently, Puerto Rico sits at the top of the table of League B, Group D with six points, holding the leading position on goal difference. The group also consists of Antigua and Barbuda and the Bahamas.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde firmly believes that Guyana’s Senior Men’s Team has excellent prospects of achieving victory in the eagerly awaited match against Puerto Rico.

“Our boys have made a positive start in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League so I am confident that they will work hard to deliver a positive result for the nation,” Forde said.

In an impressive start to the tournament, Guyana secured a resounding 5-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda on September 9. Building on this success, the Golden Jaguars continued their winning streak with a remarkable 3-2 triumph against the Bahamas in their first home game on September 12.

On September 9, Puerto Rico showcased their prowess with an outstanding 6-1 victory over the Bahamas, followed by an impressive 5-0 win against Antigua and Barbuda on September 12. This season marks Puerto Rico’s inaugural participation in League B, as they earned promotion in the previous edition of the tournament.

The GFF urges fans to show their support for the Golden Jaguars as they continue their journey in the Concacaf Nations League Group Stage. The October 14 match starts at 3 p.m.