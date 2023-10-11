GPA frowns on ‘Presidential Press Corps’ initiative

– says it will further limit media engagements

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has expressed concerns over the new Presidential Press Corps (PPC) initiative by the Government which it described as another means to censor the local media.

Following a meeting last month, the Ministry of Public Affairs announced a move to establish a PPC. In a letter disseminated to the press, the Office of the Minister of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy outlined that the intent of the PPC is to provide accredited members of the media with access to the Office of the President while facilitating more structured press interactions, including press conferences, which will enable journalists to gather information, ask questions and report on matters of national significance.

Under this new protocol, entry to the Presidential press conferences will be granted exclusively to accredited members of the media. Each media organisation was therefore asked to apply for the accreditation of one journalist with one photographer or videographer as well as an alternate journalist photographer or videographer.

In an invited comment to Kaieteur News on the issue, the GPA pointed out that the establishment of a PPC will only limit further the already constrained local media corps. “The GPA feels Guyana’s media is too small and media houses have too many limitations for something like a press corps for the president,” the Press Association said in a statement.

Citing limitations already being placed on press engagements, the GPA stressed that the new measure would prevent the press from garnering information and shedding light on pressing public issues. The GPA said while the minister with the “responsibility” for the press may want to say the “media” and or editors agreed to the formulation of PPC, “overall, the government should consider the media’s continued access to the President.” “…There are still limitations being placed on questions and follow-ups and overall interactions with the President that would help to shed light on pressing public issues.”

“We have concerns about limitations placed on questions and we hope to see the facilitation of follow-up and probing questions as part of the media’s role to get the details and hold the decision-maker accountable,” the body added in the release. Citing the absence of post-cabinet press engagements that could be useful for the public, the GPA noted further that there is still limited interactions with government ministers and the press.

Meanwhile, the GPA expressed concerns over the abrasive, intrusive, interventionist, and disrespectful manner of media consultant Kit Nascimento at the President’s press conference which they believe has a dampening effect on reporters seeking details from the President. The GPA nevertheless commended President Ali for engaging the press more frequently within the past months. “To the President’s credit, at the last press conference, he proceeded to answer the media’s question despite attempts to block the questions…We wish to point out that thus far, the order of the press conference did not appear to limit anyone from asking more than one question, which is commendable.”