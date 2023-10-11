GCC, Saints, Woodpecker Hikers among winners

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board kicked off the Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products 2023 First Division Leagues on Sunday at the National Stadium in Providence, as many field hockey enthusiasts witnessed some thrilling action on the opening day or the competition. Woodpecker Hikers and GBTI GCC notched their first victories in the Women’s division during the afternoon session, while Bounty GCC and Saints triumphed in the Men’s division later the evening.

In the Women’s opening clash, Woodpecker Hikers surged to a 2-0 lead by halftime, with Trinity Greaves and Jasmine Asanana displaying their prowess on the field by scoring in the 23rd and 34th minutes, respectively, to secure a comfortable win. YMCA Old Fort, on the other hand, found it challenging to breach the Hikers’ defence, ultimately succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

While in the other Women’s matchup featuring GBTI GCC and Saints, GCC opened the scoring with a superb penalty converted by Paige Fernandes in the 19th minute, putting them ahead 1-0 after the third period. They continued to press for another goal against the resilient Saints defense. GCC’s Abosaide Codogan added to their lead with a fantastic Field Goal in the 55th minute. Although Saints managed to score a solitary goal three minutes later, bringing the score to 2-1, GCC successfully defended their lead to secure the victory.

On the Men’s side of the competition, Saints and Bounty GCC both secured identical victories against Pepsi Hikers and YMCA Old Fort, respectively. Saints overcame Pepsi Hikers with a score of 2-1, staging a remarkable comeback after conceding an early goal in the 24th minute. Saints’ Javid Husain and Baraka Garnnet sealed the win with goals in the 36th and 43rd minutes.

Also in the match between YMCA and GCC, YMCA opened the account in the 30th minute when Warren Williams netted a sensational Field Goal to give his team the lead. However, GCC, undaunted by the deficit, fought back. Meshach Sargeant scored in the 44th minute, and Dwayne Scott added another goal in the 63rd minute, resulting in a 2-1 victory for GCC.

The tournament will continue this Sunday, October 15th, at the same venue.