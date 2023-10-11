Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

Oct 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The dry season in Guyana also means cricket season, as a result more cricket is being played across various formats throughout the country. This increase in games has also seen an increase in demand for match officials; umpires and scorers. While there seems to be a shortage of quality scorers, FL Sport has a solution.

The local pioneer of live streaming, FL Sport has organized a workshop on Saturday October 14 that is aimed at increasing the pool of competent scorers. The one-day workshop will be held at the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club on the East Coast of Demerara and is open to interested persons of any age and gender who are willing to learn the fundamentals of scoring in the book and electronically. There is no fee attached but each participant must have a laptop computer.

FL Sport comprises persons who are trained, have experience and are competent to pass on knowledge to persons who wish to begin or advance their skills as scorers. The facilitators are John Ramsingh, Sunil Ramlall, Ronaldo Mc Garrell and Seon Bovell.

Scoring is very important as it provides accurate information on the careers of players while the data is also used by the media for dissemination to the wider public. Recently, there is a demand for electronic scoring with the various live streaming platforms and tournaments popping up. Once done correctly and efficiently, cricket scoring may open doors for long and lucrative careers.

Registration is being done at the venue between 08:00 and 09:00 Hrs, via whatsapp on 611-3999, on the web at www.flsport.gy and on facebook and instagram. There is no limit on the number of participants. The first lesson begins at 09:00 Hrs.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Honour your promise President Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GCC, Saints, Woodpecker Hikers among winners

GCC, Saints, Woodpecker Hikers among winners

Oct 11, 2023

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board kicked off the Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products 2023 First Division Leagues on...
Read More
Kyle Couchman wins Jade’s Wok sponsored Chess Development tourney

Kyle Couchman wins Jade’s Wok sponsored Chess...

Oct 11, 2023

Nadina Taharally (4 silver) and Roger Rogers (2 silver, 1 bronze) shine for Guyana

Nadina Taharally (4 silver) and Roger Rogers (2...

Oct 11, 2023

Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree to Clash in lone semi-finals

Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy...

Oct 11, 2023

FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

Oct 11, 2023

Hemraj, Shepherd, Savory showcase dangerous form ahead of Regional Super50 

Hemraj, Shepherd, Savory showcase dangerous form...

Oct 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]