FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

Kaieteur Sports – The dry season in Guyana also means cricket season, as a result more cricket is being played across various formats throughout the country. This increase in games has also seen an increase in demand for match officials; umpires and scorers. While there seems to be a shortage of quality scorers, FL Sport has a solution.

The local pioneer of live streaming, FL Sport has organized a workshop on Saturday October 14 that is aimed at increasing the pool of competent scorers. The one-day workshop will be held at the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club on the East Coast of Demerara and is open to interested persons of any age and gender who are willing to learn the fundamentals of scoring in the book and electronically. There is no fee attached but each participant must have a laptop computer.

FL Sport comprises persons who are trained, have experience and are competent to pass on knowledge to persons who wish to begin or advance their skills as scorers. The facilitators are John Ramsingh, Sunil Ramlall, Ronaldo Mc Garrell and Seon Bovell.

Scoring is very important as it provides accurate information on the careers of players while the data is also used by the media for dissemination to the wider public. Recently, there is a demand for electronic scoring with the various live streaming platforms and tournaments popping up. Once done correctly and efficiently, cricket scoring may open doors for long and lucrative careers.

Registration is being done at the venue between 08:00 and 09:00 Hrs, via whatsapp on 611-3999, on the web at www.flsport.gy and on facebook and instagram. There is no limit on the number of participants. The first lesson begins at 09:00 Hrs.