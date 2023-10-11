Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Fire guts grocery shop at North-East La Penitence

Oct 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A grocery shop at Harpy Eagle Drive, North East La Penitence, Georgetown was early Tuesday morning destroyed by fire.

Reports are that the fire started around 01:10h.

Neighbours said they smelled something burning and when they looked around they noticed the shop on fire. Calls were made to 912  and a fire truck was sent to the scene.

Fire fighters managed to control the fire but the shop was completely gutted.

Kaieteur news understands that the owner is still unaware of what happened and efforts are being made to contact the individual.

Investigations are ongoing.

