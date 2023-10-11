Fire guts grocery shop at North-East La Penitence

Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A grocery shop at Harpy Eagle Drive, North East La Penitence, Georgetown was early Tuesday morning destroyed by fire.
Reports are that the fire started around 01:10h.
Neighbours said they smelled something burning and when they looked around they noticed the shop on fire. Calls were made to 912 and a fire truck was sent to the scene.
Fire fighters managed to control the fire but the shop was completely gutted.
Kaieteur news understands that the owner is still unaware of what happened and efforts are being made to contact the individual.
Investigations are ongoing.
Honour your promise President Ali
Oct 11, 2023Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board kicked off the Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products 2023 First Division Leagues on...
Oct 11, 2023
Oct 11, 2023
Oct 11, 2023
Oct 11, 2023
Oct 11, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]