DHB finances in the red since 2020

…Public Works Ministry defends management

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has been running at a loss since the end of December 2020, financial statements emerging from the entity have revealed.

Sources at the state-run entity on Tuesday revealed that while the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) is defending the management of the bridge, in reality the bridge has been failing to maintain itself financially.

On Monday, the Ministry in a statement said that the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill is confident in the management of the DHBC with Mr. Wayne Watson as its General Manager (GM).

The Ministry went on to highlight some of the achievements of the corporation under the tenure of Watson, who was appointed GM in 2021. According to the Ministry, “Under Mr. Watson’s guidance, the DHBC has achieved enhanced efficiency and cost effectiveness, while also implementing multiple projects to improve traffic management and customer service.”

It added that Watson and his team should be credited for overseeing the extensive process of enhancing the bridge’s structural integrity including the procurement of a Motorized Platform for Undercarriage and Substructure Maintenance along the Bridge. the rehabilitation of 86 pontoons, replacement of 465 new deck plates and rehabilitating of another 7,515 deck plates, among several other infrastructural upgrades.

The Ministry highlighted that, “Under Mr. Watson’s leadership, the team also oversaw the rehabilitation of damaged sections of the High Span, retractor spans 9 and 10, and the subsequent replacement of Span 9. Despite the temporary bridge closure for Span 9 installation, the team’s prudent management ensured the installation was completed ahead of schedule.”

Additionally, the managerial team ensured the rehabilitation of Booth 4, reopening of Lane 4 for traffic, widening of the Eastern tarmac, construction of concrete drains, rehabilitation of the Western tarmac, construction of public convenience facilities, and implementation of the Breeze pass service.

On the human resource aspect of the DHB operations, it was explained that the corporation acquired 15 and 32-seater buses for transportation of its staff, three police motorcycles to enhance traffic management, and rehabilitated an unused building at the Eastern end of the bridge to house the Police Outpost and Traffic Management Supervisors’ Office. Another office building was constructed to accommodate junior and senior managers (engineers), and a night premium for maintenance staff was introduced.

Since Watson was appointed, however, staff of the DHB told Kaieteur News anonymously that they were being forced to resign due to his management style. They alleged that employees would be sent home for showing up to work mere minutes late, while others attached to the entity were denied contract renewals with no explanation.

Kaieteur News reported on Monday that the “uncomfortable” working environment, has reportedly led to the loss of more than 130 employees between 2020 and July 2023.

Based on information shared with this newspaper, the DHBC lost six employees in 2020. This figure climbed sharply to 32 in 2021 and 45 in 2022. More alarmingly, however, is the fact that the bridge has already lost 55 employees between January and July 2023.

In response, MPW explained, “DHBC has observed that between 2021 and 2023, several individuals resigned, citing personal reasons, pursuing full-time studies, or migrating. Regarding terminations, since 2021, five individuals have been terminated, with four for poor work performance and one for insubordination.”

Further it said the corporation is committed to following proper procedures when addressing reported grievances, which includes taking detailed reports and submitting them to the Plant Manager or General Manager for resolution.

OPERATING AT A LOSS

While MPW indicated that there has been “enhanced efficiency and cost effectiveness” under the tenure of the new GM, sources at the DHBC told Kaieteur News that since 2020, the revenues being generated at the bridge are unable to meet the expenses of the entity.

In 2020, the DHB income totalled $879M while the expenses were close to $982M. This newspaper was unable to source data relative to the year 2021, however it was related that in 2022, the losses became greater. While close to $1.1B in revenue was generated, the expenses were just over $1.4B.

Meanwhile, information available for this year so far indicates that the DHBC recorded $766M in revenue up to August, 2023 with expenses reaching $1.1B.

Kaieteur News was told that due to the loss of staff, the DHBC has hired additional staff to fill the gap, thereby driving up operational expenses.