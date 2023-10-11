Latest update October 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree to Clash in lone semi-finals

Oct 11, 2023 Sports

BCB/ Ricky and Son Under11

Kaieteur Sports – In its continuing effort to develop new talents for the future, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) launched a historic Ricky and Son Business Enterprise Under11 tournament.  This is the first time in its 84 years history that the BCB is hosting and Under11 to add to its Under13, Under15, Under17, Under19, Under21 and Under23 tournaments.  Ten teams drawn from West Berbice, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje participated in the tournament which is been played in the Tapeball format.  Albion has reached the final of the tournament while Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree are in the semi-final.

Vinesh Narine

Vinesh Narine

Dharvish Narine

Dharvish Narine

Albion easily defeated Mt. Sinai in the quarter finals and then drew the bye to the final.  RHT Poonai Pharmacy crushed Achievers by 8 wickets while Cotton Tree got passed Rose Hall Canje by 48 runs to book their semi-final clash.  Playing at the Bath Cricket Club, left arm spinner Singh took 7 wickets for 16 runs from 4 overs to bowl out Achievers for 65 in 16 overs.  In reply Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy raced to 69 for 2 with their captain Dharvish Narine scoring an unbeaten 37.

At the Jai Hinds Cricket Ground, Albion defeated Mt. Sinai C.C by 8 wickets to reach the finals.  Batting first, the visitors scored 111 all out off 19.3 overs as the exciting Keion DeYounge top scored with 25.  Bowling for Albion, Daniel Johnson took 4 for 42 from 3 overs, Aryan Ali 2 for 2 and Nicholas Madramootoo 2 for 10.  Albion in reply, reached 115 for 2 from 12.3 overs as Sahid Gajnabi scored an unbeaten 48 not out, Nicholas Madramootoo 27 and Ganesh Shivdyal 16 not out.

At the Cotton Tree Ground, the home team defeated favourite Rose Hall Canje by 48 runs to advance.  Cotton Tree CC reached 120 for 7 from 20 overs with Fayad Gaffeer scoring 31 not out.  Brandon Grimmond took 3 for 14 from 4 impressive overs.  In reply, RH Canje were bowled out for 72 in 16.3 overs with Donavan Newland top scoring with a solid 36.  Bowling for Cotton tree, captain Fayad Gaffeer took 4 for 16 from 4 overs and Tyrone Dhania 2 for 15.  Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy would shortly clash with Cotton Tree to decide who would play Albion for the Ricky and Son Business Enterprise Trophy.

BCB president Hilbert Foster stated that with the success of the Under11 tournament, the board would next host an Under9 tournament to complete its circle of the age group.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Honour your promise President Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GCC, Saints, Woodpecker Hikers among winners

GCC, Saints, Woodpecker Hikers among winners

Oct 11, 2023

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Hockey Board kicked off the Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products 2023 First Division Leagues on...
Read More
Kyle Couchman wins Jade’s Wok sponsored Chess Development tourney

Kyle Couchman wins Jade’s Wok sponsored Chess...

Oct 11, 2023

Nadina Taharally (4 silver) and Roger Rogers (2 silver, 1 bronze) shine for Guyana

Nadina Taharally (4 silver) and Roger Rogers (2...

Oct 11, 2023

Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree to Clash in lone semi-finals

Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy...

Oct 11, 2023

FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

FL Sport to host cricket scorers’ workshop

Oct 11, 2023

Hemraj, Shepherd, Savory showcase dangerous form ahead of Regional Super50 

Hemraj, Shepherd, Savory showcase dangerous form...

Oct 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]