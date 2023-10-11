Albion reach historic final, RHT Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree to Clash in lone semi-finals

BCB/ Ricky and Son Under11

Kaieteur Sports – In its continuing effort to develop new talents for the future, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) launched a historic Ricky and Son Business Enterprise Under11 tournament. This is the first time in its 84 years history that the BCB is hosting and Under11 to add to its Under13, Under15, Under17, Under19, Under21 and Under23 tournaments. Ten teams drawn from West Berbice, Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam/Canje participated in the tournament which is been played in the Tapeball format. Albion has reached the final of the tournament while Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Cotton Tree are in the semi-final.

Albion easily defeated Mt. Sinai in the quarter finals and then drew the bye to the final. RHT Poonai Pharmacy crushed Achievers by 8 wickets while Cotton Tree got passed Rose Hall Canje by 48 runs to book their semi-final clash. Playing at the Bath Cricket Club, left arm spinner Singh took 7 wickets for 16 runs from 4 overs to bowl out Achievers for 65 in 16 overs. In reply Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy raced to 69 for 2 with their captain Dharvish Narine scoring an unbeaten 37.

At the Jai Hinds Cricket Ground, Albion defeated Mt. Sinai C.C by 8 wickets to reach the finals. Batting first, the visitors scored 111 all out off 19.3 overs as the exciting Keion DeYounge top scored with 25. Bowling for Albion, Daniel Johnson took 4 for 42 from 3 overs, Aryan Ali 2 for 2 and Nicholas Madramootoo 2 for 10. Albion in reply, reached 115 for 2 from 12.3 overs as Sahid Gajnabi scored an unbeaten 48 not out, Nicholas Madramootoo 27 and Ganesh Shivdyal 16 not out.

At the Cotton Tree Ground, the home team defeated favourite Rose Hall Canje by 48 runs to advance. Cotton Tree CC reached 120 for 7 from 20 overs with Fayad Gaffeer scoring 31 not out. Brandon Grimmond took 3 for 14 from 4 impressive overs. In reply, RH Canje were bowled out for 72 in 16.3 overs with Donavan Newland top scoring with a solid 36. Bowling for Cotton tree, captain Fayad Gaffeer took 4 for 16 from 4 overs and Tyrone Dhania 2 for 15. Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy would shortly clash with Cotton Tree to decide who would play Albion for the Ricky and Son Business Enterprise Trophy.

BCB president Hilbert Foster stated that with the success of the Under11 tournament, the board would next host an Under9 tournament to complete its circle of the age group.