Thief breaks neck breaking into home

Kaieteur News – A man only identified as ‘Raymond’, suspected to be that of a burglar is now dead after he was found motionless with a broken neck on the premises of a Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara businessman.

Police sources confirming with Kaieteur News yesterday said that the incident occurred on Saturday.

Kaieteur News was informed that it is alleged the man at the time was trying to break into the Vreed-en-Hoop premises by climbing through the roof. It is unclear what happened after, but the man was found motionless at the building with a broken neck.

Police were summoned to the scene and ranks took Raymond to the West Demerara Hospital where he was pronounced dead officially. A post mortem is expected to be conducted soon. The police are currently investigating the matter.