Latest update October 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suspected Chinese hackers infiltrate Govt. systems

Oct 10, 2023 News

…PM confirms probe underway

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has launched an investigation into an infiltration of its network system by hackers suspected to be Chinese, Kaieteur News learnt on Monday.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali shaking hands with Xi Jinping

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali shaking hands with Xi Jinping

Confirming the probe, Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips said, “We have a report, we are investigating that report right now to see exactly what really (is going on” He added that since the investigation is not yet completed, his government cannot at this time,  “go to the public and say” that Chinese hackers are the ones involved. Phillips promised that a press statement on the findings from the investigation will be released later today.

On Thursday last, an ESET (Essential Security against Evolving Threats) research article penned by Fernando Tavella revealed that its researchers have discovered a Cyberepionage attack against a government entity in Guyana by hackers that could be Chinese. ESET is a Slovak software company that specialises in cyber security.

Cyberspionage or cyber spying is a type of cyber-attack where a hacker (s) attempts to access sensitive and classified data for economic gain, competitive advantage or political reasons and according to ESET, the attack on the Guyanese government was discovered in February this year and has been detected to be a spearphishing campaign.

A spearphishing campaign basically means that the hackers infiltrated the government’s network systems by sending fraudulent emails to the targeted entity, inducing it to reveal personal information. To breach Guyana’s network, the hackers sent emails with reference to the country’s public affairs activities. The subject lines on the fraudulent emails sent were, “President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Official Visit to Nassau, The Bahamas and Guyanese fugitive in Vietnam”.

Once these emails were opened, the hackers found their way into the government’s network system. “While we haven’t been able to link the campaign, which we named Operation Jacana, to any specific APT (advanced persistent threat) group, we believe with medium confidence that a China-aligned threat group is behind this incident”, ESET researchers said.

In the cyber-attack against Guyana, the hackers used an undocumented C++ backdoor- a code used to covertly bypass normal authentication or encryption in a computer-that can “exfiltrate files, manipulate Windows registry keys, execute CMD commands, and more. This means that the hacker can transfer, extract or remove key data from the government’s network.

ESET researchers have chosen to name the C++ backdoor used, DinodasRAT. “We named the backdoor DinodasRAT based on the victim’s (Guyanese Government) identifier it sends to its C&C (Command and Control- type of attack that allows the hacker to communicate with and control its victim’s network).: the string always begins with Din, which reminded us of the hobbit Dinodas from the Lord of the Rings”, ESET said.

Prime Minister, (Brigadier Retired) Mark Phillips.

Prime Minister, (Brigadier Retired) Mark Phillips.

ESET added that after the hackers successfully compromised “the first couple of machines” (government computer systems) with DinodasRAT, the operators proceeded to move laterally-trying different methods to explore the network infiltrated to find more vulnerabilities to escalate access privileges and reach the ultimate target –  and breach the government’s internal network.

To breach the internal network the hackers not only used DinodasRat but also additional malicious software such as a variant of Korplug also known as PlugX.  The use of the Korplug variant is what led ESET to believe that the hackers could be Chinese.  Korplug variants are malwares that are quite common to China-aligned groups.  Some examples of Korplug variants by Chinese hackers include, Mustang Panda’s Hodur, Old tricks and new Korplug variant.

ESET said that while it is not 100 percent sure of the hacker (S) identity, recent developments in Guyana/China diplomatic relations is also pointing them in the direction that they are Chinese.

“In February 2023, the same month that Operation Jacana occurred, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of Guyana arrested three people in a money laundering investigation involving Chinese companies, an act disputed by the local Chinese embassy”, ESET stated while adding “Additionally, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, China has economic interests in Guyana”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 09, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Guyana is doomed with a leader like this!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ commence training ahead of Grenada’s Sevens C/ship

Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ commence training ahead of Grenada’s...

Oct 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National rugby team, affectionately known as the ‘Green Machine,’ has kick-started its rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly...
Read More
Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues underway

Farfan & Mendes/Woodpecker Products First...

Oct 10, 2023

Kares Fitness gym launches October’s Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Kares Fitness gym launches October’s Crossfit...

Oct 10, 2023

Former footballers and club coaches successfully complete Coaching Workshop for new grassroots programme

Former footballers and club coaches successfully...

Oct 10, 2023

Gold for Amazon Warriors

Gold for Amazon Warriors

Oct 10, 2023

Permaul named GHE Super50 team captain 

Permaul named GHE Super50 team captain 

Oct 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]