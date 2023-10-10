Security guard on causing death charge

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old security guard of 96 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared in court on a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Shawn Julian Tapings appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Magistrate Rondell Weever, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the charge. The prosecutor objected to bail due, noting that one of the victims of the accident is still in a critical condition and has not yet regained consciousness at the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The court refused bail and the matter has been adjourned to November 13, 2023, for disclosure of statements and exhibits.

This publication understands that on September 25, at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, 27-year-old Neville Fletcher aka ‘Akeem / Gummy’, was riding a motorcycle along with a person, when he reportedly collided with a motorcar, resulting in his death and a severely injured man (identity unknown).