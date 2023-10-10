Permaul named GHE Super50 team captain 

Latest update October 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been name captain of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team for this year’s CG Insurance Regional Super50 Tournament scheduled to commence on October 17 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul

Tevin Imlach

Tevin Imlach

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford

Wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach will serve as Permaul’s deputy.  The squad includes West Indies players Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford and Kevin Sinclair.

The 14-man squad will play two (2) practice matches against a ‘Rest Team’ on Tuesday, October 10 at GCC and Thursday, October 12 at Guyana National Stadium, after which the reserves players will be selected.

All players are asked to be at GCC for 07:30 hours today, Tuesday, October, 10. Matches start at 09:00 hours.

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer

The GHE squad reads:

1.Tagenarine Chanderpaul
(2) Kemol Savory
(3) Tevin Imlach (vice-Captain)
(4) Veerasammy Permaul (Captain)
(5)Kelvon Anderson
(6) Shimron Hetmyer
(7) Sherfane Rutherford
(8) Kevin Sinclair
(9) Gudakesh Motie
(10) Ronsford Beaton
(11) Nial Smith
(12) Quentin Samson
(13) Chandrapaul Hemraj
(14) Romario Shepherd

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

GCB ‘Rest Team’

  1. Junior Sinclair
    2 .Anthony Adams
    3 .Shamar Joseph
    4 .Raymond Perez
    5 .Mavenda Dindyal
    6 .Malcom Hubbard
    7 .Neiland Cadogan
    8 .Richie Looknauth
    9 .Neiland Cadogan
    10. Steven Sankar
    11 . Ronaldo Ali Mohamed
    12 .Carlos La Rose
    13 .Nigel Deodat
    14 .Rampertab Ramnauth
    15 .Joshua Persaud
    16 .Akshaya Persaud
    17.Chris Barnwell
    18 .Isiah Thorne
