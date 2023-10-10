Permaul named GHE Super50 team captain

Kaieteur Sports – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been name captain of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team for this year’s CG Insurance Regional Super50 Tournament scheduled to commence on October 17 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach will serve as Permaul’s deputy. The squad includes West Indies players Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford and Kevin Sinclair.

The 14-man squad will play two (2) practice matches against a ‘Rest Team’ on Tuesday, October 10 at GCC and Thursday, October 12 at Guyana National Stadium, after which the reserves players will be selected.

All players are asked to be at GCC for 07:30 hours today, Tuesday, October, 10. Matches start at 09:00 hours.

The GHE squad reads:

1.Tagenarine Chanderpaul

(2) Kemol Savory

(3) Tevin Imlach (vice-Captain)

(4) Veerasammy Permaul (Captain)

(5)Kelvon Anderson

(6) Shimron Hetmyer

(7) Sherfane Rutherford

(8) Kevin Sinclair

(9) Gudakesh Motie

(10) Ronsford Beaton

(11) Nial Smith

(12) Quentin Samson

(13) Chandrapaul Hemraj

(14) Romario Shepherd

GCB ‘Rest Team’

Junior Sinclair

2 .Anthony Adams

3 .Shamar Joseph

4 .Raymond Perez

5 .Mavenda Dindyal

6 .Malcom Hubbard

7 .Neiland Cadogan

8 .Richie Looknauth

10. Steven Sankar

11 . Ronaldo Ali Mohamed

12 .Carlos La Rose

13 .Nigel Deodat

14 .Rampertab Ramnauth

15 .Joshua Persaud

16 .Akshaya Persaud

17.Chris Barnwell

18 .Isiah Thorne