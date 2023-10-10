Permaul named GHE Super50 team captain 

Latest update October 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Veteran left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been name captain of the Guyana Harpy Eagles team for this year’s CG Insurance Regional Super50 Tournament scheduled to commence on October 17 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach will serve as Permaul’s deputy. The squad includes West Indies players Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford and Kevin Sinclair.
The 14-man squad will play two (2) practice matches against a ‘Rest Team’ on Tuesday, October 10 at GCC and Thursday, October 12 at Guyana National Stadium, after which the reserves players will be selected.
All players are asked to be at GCC for 07:30 hours today, Tuesday, October, 10. Matches start at 09:00 hours.
The GHE squad reads:
1.Tagenarine Chanderpaul
(2) Kemol Savory
(3) Tevin Imlach (vice-Captain)
(4) Veerasammy Permaul (Captain)
(5)Kelvon Anderson
(6) Shimron Hetmyer
(7) Sherfane Rutherford
(8) Kevin Sinclair
(9) Gudakesh Motie
(10) Ronsford Beaton
(11) Nial Smith
(12) Quentin Samson
(13) Chandrapaul Hemraj
(14) Romario Shepherd
GCB ‘Rest Team’
Guyana is doomed with a leader like this!
Oct 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National rugby team, affectionately known as the ‘Green Machine,’ has kick-started its rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly...
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]