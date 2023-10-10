Opposition calls for probe into award of contracts for four pump stations

…claims companies failed to meet criteria

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul has asked the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) to conduct an investigation into the award of contracts for the construction of four pump stations, contending that the companies have failed to meet the specified criteria.

In his letter to the PPC, dated October 9, 2023, Mahipaul highlighted that the perceived lack of experience on the part of the contractors to carry out the work has resulted in these projects being significantly delayed.

Two of the contracts, for the construction of pump stations at Cottage on the West Coast of Berbice – Region 5 and Black Bush Polder – Region 6 were awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in 2021. The other two, for Charity, A-Line and Canal Number One were made in 2022.

In his request for the investigation to be conducted, the Opposition MP said, “the standard evaluation criteria required that bidders demonstrate specific construction experience by providing copies of contracts with previous clients that showed the bidder had completed two (2) contracts of similar nature, size and complexities of a minimum value of 50% of the Bid price within the past five years.”

He believes the contractors did not meet this requirement. Additionally, Mahipaul informed the PPC that the projects’ completion dates are expired with the works not even 30% completed.

As such, he reasoned, “My contention is that the awardees did not satisfy the standard evaluation criteria should not have been awarded the contracts in the first place.” Mahipaul noted that an investigation should also be conducted into the contracts awarded for the construction of Pump Stations at Pouderoyen – Region 3 and Jimbo/Grove – East Bank Demerara.

He explained that while NPTAB in a press release sought to rationalize the contract awards related to the construction of these Pump Stations, it only managed to sow further doubts and perplexities.

The MP referenced a section of the NPTAB release which stated: “Specifically, with regards to the construction of the Belle Vue Pump Station project, twenty-six (26) companies tendered for that project. Thirteen (13) bids were deemed non-responsive and were therefore not considered for award. Of the thirteen (13) substantially responsive and compliant bids, the lowest priced responsive bid was awarded the Meten-Meer Zorg Pump Station, while the second lowest responsive bid was awarded the Jimbo/Grove Pump Station. Tepui was the third lowest priced responsive bidder and was awarded the Belle Vue Pump Station.”

Mahipaul argued that this paragraph muddles the truth and lacks precision. He pointed out that Kaieteur News in a July 5, 2023 article reported that the Belle Vue Pump Station project indeed attracted 26 bidders. He said NPTAB however omitted to mention that the Meten-Meer-Zorg Pump Station saw a participation of 27 bidders, while the Jimbo/Grove Pump Station garnered interest from 30 bidders. Furthermore, the Pouderoyen Pump Station enticed 23 bidders into the fray. As such, he contended that there were four distinct Pump Station projects advertised, each soliciting bids independently. The total number of bids received for these locations were 26, 27, 30, and 23, respectively, the MP pointed out.

Secondly, he reasoned, “NPTAB’s assertion that 13 bids were deemed non-responsive pertains, I presume, specifically to the Meten-Meer-Zorg Pump Station. However, concerning the Jimbo/Grove Pump Station and the Belle Vue Pump Station, NPTAB contends that the second lowest responsive bid and the third lowest priced responsive bidder secured the contracts. This tacitly concedes that the lowest responsive bidders for the Jimbo/Grove and Belle Vue Pump Stations were overlooked, and it is incumbent upon the PPC to investigate the rationale behind this deviation from the norm.”

Mahipaul was keen to note that it is imperative for information to be provided for clarification on the number of responsive bids and whether the award was indeed granted to the lowest responsive bidder, as he reiterated his call for an investigation to maintain transparency and accountability.