Man who made stepdaughter his wife on life-support after she stabbed him

Kaieteur News – A Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara man is currently hospitalised nursing a damaged lung, after his common law wife who was formerly his stepdaughter allegedly stabbed him several times about his body late last week.

The man would have some years ago lived in a common law relationship with the young lady’s mother. The now young adult was a teen then and there were reports of sexual relations between them and at one point, the Welfare Depart had to intervene. The man’s immediate family members confirmed that one of his lungs was damaged.

Kaieteur News was told that after the passing of her mother and the stress that came with it, the then teen was admitted to the Psychiatric Ward for some time before the then stepfather got her out. After her release, she went to live with the man and their relationship changed routes. According to residents, the young woman had always showed signs of mental instability since her release, with one person recounting an incident where she would have jumped into the Burma Canal in an attempt to take her own life. Public-spirited citizens rushed to rescue her and shortly after she accused one of them of fondling her. The young man denied the allegations saying he was just trying to help.