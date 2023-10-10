LGC President Patanjilee Persaud takes the crown in B Class

…Persaud, London, Dhori, Giddings excell as well

Kaieteur Sports – The action on the final day of the Suriname Open did not disappoint. The Guyanese team brought their ‘A’ game and posed a formidable challenge to the Surinamese team. In the end it was LGC President Patanjilee Persaud who stood out, after claiming first place in Flight B. Avinash Persaud and Shanella London bagged second overall best gross for male and female. While Sabi Dhori took second place in her flight and Eureka Giddings taking the longest drive.

The Guyanese contingent played with great fervor and persistence as the tournament reached its final stages. Speaking at the end of the tournament was LGC President Patanjilee Persaud, who said, “You know, I would say golf has become so competitive. As for my performance I thought it was excellent. I put a lot into it. But I feel I really feel that the challenge of the greens was much more. I’m sorry we didn’t retain the championship trophy for Flights A and C. However, I am still grateful that we were able to claim second place for those categories.”

Persaud also mentioned that it was sad to see the ladies not excelling to the point of catching the number one trophy. However, he noted that it was still a great tournament for both the men and the ladies. “The tournament was lots of fun and we saw a lot of Guyanese coming out and we just want to thank the Surinamese for being so hospitable,” Persaud shared.

The two days of action were nothing short of miraculous, as the Guyana contingent put their heart and soul into every stroke on the course. As expected, golfers from all over, including Suriname, will participate in the GTT Guyana Open tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) at the end of October. They will be competing against the local side, who will also be vying for glory.

The results of the tournament are as follows:

Flight A – Mike Mangal 4th, Avinash Persaud 5th, 11th Vishal Dhani, 20th Rakesh Harry, 22nd Miguel Yunes, 23rd Andre Cummings

Flight B – 1st Patanjilee Persaud, 4th Pope Emanuel London, 5th Brian Hackett, 6th Rohan Albert, 9th Lakeram Ramsundar, 10th Roy Dhori

Flight C – 3rd Carlos Adams

Flight D – 3rd Shanella London,

Flight E – 2nd Sabi Dhori, 3rd Eureka Giddings

Senior Category – 5th Morris Deo

Best Overall Gross 2nd (Men) – Avinash Persaud

Best Overall Gross 2nd (Ladies) – Shanella London

Other awards:

Eureka Giddings – Longest Drive Ladies

Shanella London – Nearest to Pin Ladies