Kares Fitness gym launches October’s Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The organisers of the Kares Crossfit October Showdown has officially launched its strongmen and women competition last Saturday with a simple ceremony held at the entity’s building located at Irving and Anira Streets, Queenstown. The event is scheduled for October 15 at both the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.

The competition stands as a testament to the power of determination, teamwork, and unwavering dedication. As we celebrate not just a competition but the spirit of resilience that defines our athletes. The event is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging sportsmanship at every level.

Present at the launching were Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, as well as sponsor representatives such as Gabriella Chapman – Digicel Guyana, Kwesi Richmond, Krissoff Stoll – Ansa Mcal, Dale Vansluytman – Farm Supply, Avenash Salim-Builders Lumber Yard, Shameer Ali-Mix 90.1 FM, Josh DeAgrella-Head Judge / Organiser, Lee Fung-A-Fat Head Judge.

Competition Organiser, Josh DeAgrella in his featured address give a brief overview as to what fans can expect on Sunday, Stating, “The October Showdown is more than just a contest, it is a platform that showcases the immense talent, discipline, and passion of our athletes. Our very own Crossfit sensation and reigning male RX champion, Dillon Mahadeo will be on the ground, as a Kares Crossfit Athlete Ambassador sharing his knowledge and be part of the organising committee.” De Agrella also expressed appreciation to its sponsors, the athletes, judges for making this initiative a resounding success.

The competition is sponsored by Assuria Insurance, Dicigel Guyana, Farm Supply, AnsaMcal with their brands, Icool water, Lucozade, Grace Mighty Malt, Bumblebee Tuna, Garden Foods and Gillette, Mix 90.1 FM, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines Hydrolics, GuyTrac, Lotus Hardware, Fitness Express, Babe Cave and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and International SOS.