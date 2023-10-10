Kares Fitness gym launches October’s Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Latest update October 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The organisers of the Kares Crossfit October Showdown has officially launched its strongmen and women competition last Saturday with a simple ceremony held at the entity’s building located at Irving and Anira Streets, Queenstown. The event is scheduled for October 15 at both the National Aquatic Centre and the National Park.
The competition stands as a testament to the power of determination, teamwork, and unwavering dedication. As we celebrate not just a competition but the spirit of resilience that defines our athletes. The event is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging sportsmanship at every level.
Present at the launching were Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Kashif Muhammad, as well as sponsor representatives such as Gabriella Chapman – Digicel Guyana, Kwesi Richmond, Krissoff Stoll – Ansa Mcal, Dale Vansluytman – Farm Supply, Avenash Salim-Builders Lumber Yard, Shameer Ali-Mix 90.1 FM, Josh DeAgrella-Head Judge / Organiser, Lee Fung-A-Fat Head Judge.
Competition Organiser, Josh DeAgrella in his featured address give a brief overview as to what fans can expect on Sunday, Stating, “The October Showdown is more than just a contest, it is a platform that showcases the immense talent, discipline, and passion of our athletes. Our very own Crossfit sensation and reigning male RX champion, Dillon Mahadeo will be on the ground, as a Kares Crossfit Athlete Ambassador sharing his knowledge and be part of the organising committee.” De Agrella also expressed appreciation to its sponsors, the athletes, judges for making this initiative a resounding success.
The competition is sponsored by Assuria Insurance, Dicigel Guyana, Farm Supply, AnsaMcal with their brands, Icool water, Lucozade, Grace Mighty Malt, Bumblebee Tuna, Garden Foods and Gillette, Mix 90.1 FM, Builders Lumber Yard, Yellow Mines Hydrolics, GuyTrac, Lotus Hardware, Fitness Express, Babe Cave and Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and International SOS.
Guyana is doomed with a leader like this!
Oct 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National rugby team, affectionately known as the ‘Green Machine,’ has kick-started its rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly...
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Oct 10, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – While he did not name anyone, President Ali left little doubt that the person he... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]