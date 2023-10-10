Health Ministry hands over $118M in vehicles to Regs. 1, 7, 8, 9 & 10

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday at its Brickdam headquarters, handed over 17 new vehicles worth some $118 million to health officials of Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony handed over the keys for seven all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), two minibus ambulances, three land cruiser ambulances, and five ATV ambulances that were purchased under the Regional Health Services (RHS) Programme to support the transportation needs of the Hinterland Regions.

According to the ministry, the ATVs cost approximately $21 million, while the minibus ambulances are valued at $22.5 million, and the land cruiser ambulances cost an estimated $44.9 million. The ATV ambulances cost approximately $30.2 million.

From the fleet of vehicles, Region One received two land cruiser ambulances, which will be allocated to the Pakera District Hospital and Baramita Health Centre; three ATVs which will be distributed to the Yarikita Health Post, Kwebanna Health Centre, and Arakaka Health Centre; meanwhile, one ATV ambulance which will be placed at the Manawarine Health Post.

Mahdia District Hospital, located in Region Eight, will receive a land cruiser ambulance, while the Bamboo Creek Health Post and Kamana Health Post will receive one ATV. The Kopinang Health Post is set to benefit from an ATV ambulance.

In Region Nine, Lethem Regional Hospital, will receive a minibus ambulance, while Surama and Aranapauta Health Posts will benefit from an ATV. Massara and Katoonarib Health Posts will benefit from an ATV ambulance, the ministry reported.

The Kaikan Health Centre in Region Seven will benefit from an ATV ambulance, and the Linden Hospital Complex will benefit from a minibus ambulance. Making brief remarks, Minister Anthony stated that patient care will be boosted with the added mode of transportation within the various regions.