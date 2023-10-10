Guyana’s ‘Green Machine’ commence training ahead of Grenada’s Sevens C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana National rugby team, affectionately known as the ‘Green Machine,’ has kick-started its rigorous training sessions in preparation for the highly anticipated Grenada International Sevens Rugby tournament set to take place in late November. Under the guidance of the newly appointed coach, Claudius Butts, the team is shaping up for a remarkable competition.

On Saturday, the rugby fraternity witnessed an exciting event as the Green Machine commenced their training for the upcoming tournament. Coach Claudius Butts, a seasoned figure in rugby world, took charge of the team’s preparations, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise.

The opening day of the training camp saw an impressive turnout of nearly thirty enthusiastic rugby players, all eager to represent their nation on the international stage. The Rugby Field in the National Park served as the backdrop for the team’s training, providing a fitting venue for the squad’s endeavors.

The Green Machine wasted no time in getting down to business. Coach Butts put the players through a series of drills and fitness routines aimed at improving their skills, strength, and endurance. The focus was on honing the team’s physical and tactical prowess, ensuring they are in peak condition for the demanding sevens format.

However, to foster camaraderie and teamwork, the players engaged in several “scrubby” games among themselves. These games offered an opportunity for the players to test their newly acquired skills and tactics in a competitive yet friendly environment. Teamwork and communication were emphasized, with players rotating between teams to foster versatility and adaptability.

According to Butts, “The team is about 75% ready at this moment we currently working on the technical part of the sevens game also the transition in attacking and defending patterns.”

When quizzed about the overall fitness of the team, Coach Butts replied, “We held a Bleep test last Monday to see the level of fitness of the players that were selected from the sevens league the average fitness of those players from that test 8.1 to 12.2. We would like to get up the level of 13.5 to 14 the fitness programme was developed with an Aerobic and Anaerobic power this fitness programme will help us to get to that required level of fitness 13.5-14.”

Guyana will come up against teams such as Apache 7s (UK), Atlantis (USA), France (UK), Barbados 7s, Moroon (USA), Rugby Quebec (Canada), Samurai (UK), Trinidad Northers 7s and Tropics 7s (UK).

With Coach Butts at the helm and a dedicated group of players, the ‘Green Machine’ is poised to make a significant impact on the tournament. According to him, the squad is determined to represent Guyana with pride and make a strong impression on the international rugby stage.